121222Homeless_LS_1.JPG

A homeless man sleeps under Guadalupe Street during a snow storm Monday. 'The ultimate goal is to get people inside, indoors and in safe sleeping areas,' Mayor Alan Webber said. 'We have the capacity to do that.'

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

As a winter storm brought snow flurries and falling temperatures to Santa Fe — with several nights forecast to drop into the teens — city officials confirmed Monday crews are no longer providing unsheltered residents with sleeping bags and tents.

A practice that developed in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, when beds at homeless shelters were in short supply, has ended under a revised Code Blue policy, they said.

Mayor Alan Webber said response crews began offering tents and sleeping bags to people on the streets "when COVID hit and we had people, under the advice of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], being allowed to stay in encampments. …

