A homeless man sleeps under Guadalupe Street during a snow storm Monday. 'The ultimate goal is to get people inside, indoors and in safe sleeping areas,' Mayor Alan Webber said. 'We have the capacity to do that.'
As a winter storm brought snow flurries and falling temperatures to Santa Fe — with several nights forecast to drop into the teens — city officials confirmed Monday crews are no longer providing unsheltered residents with sleeping bags and tents.
A practice that developed in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, when beds at homeless shelters were in short supply, has ended under a revised Code Blue policy, they said.
Mayor Alan Webber said response crews began offering tents and sleeping bags to people on the streets "when COVID hit and we had people, under the advice of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], being allowed to stay in encampments. …
"The ultimate goal is to get people inside, indoors and in safe sleeping areas," he said. "We have the capacity to do that."
The city does not want to encourage people to sleep on public property by providing them with camping equipment, Webber said. But he added the Code Blue policy is still in effect and is helping people reach shelters and providing those resistant to shelters with warm clothes, gloves and other gear.
"The decision to even create a Code Blue policy is something that people should feel good about. We didn't have that policy until I became mayor and I implemented it," Webber said.
City Manager John Blair did not respond to requests for comment on the policy.
Kyra Ochoa, the director of the city's Community Health and Safety Department, said now that the state's emergency proclamation on COVID-19 is no longer in effect, it sends a mixed message when the city tells people they can't camp on city property but also gives them a tent or sleeping bag.
"There's a little bit of heartbreak for everybody around," Ochoa said. "… But we also need to have a consistent message, which is, 'We really care about you; we want you to be indoors; we want you to be housed and we want to do everything we can to help you with that."
Korina Lopez, executive director of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, said the facility's numbers have not risen due to the city's camping ban.
"It's not been like a driving force that suddenly we're seeing this huge influx of people," she said. "But I think being out there, especially during Code Blue, and connecting with people may raise awareness of the different shelters and of the requirements to come in and the availability."
She defended the city's efforts.
"Their focus is just trying to save lives," Lopez said, "so I don't want to speak to them about how they want to approach that. I just want to collaborate closely."
Others in the community said they disagree with the city's decision to no longer provide camping equipment.
“What is being said is that it enables people to illegally camp," said Joe Dudziak, who provides hand warmers, hats, socks, gloves, sandwiches and sleeping bags to the city’s homeless as part of his street mission, Chaplain Joe’s Street Outreach. "In my humble opinion, it enables someone to not freeze to death. Tents allow them to live in a tent and not under a bush."
Dudziak said many people experiencing homelessness in Santa Fe seek shelter under bushes near businesses. “They are getting up just before the business opens and moving on,” he said. “They have nowhere to camp, so it’s hard to keep their belongings, and this winter I’ve seen a lot less with sleeping bags. More people are just carrying their things with them, and when it’s time to sleep, they stop and roll it out, pack it up in the morning.”
Dudziak has given out 85 zero-degree sleeping bags since his winter mission began last month.
Dudziak said congregate sheltering is impossible for those experiencing severe trauma. He noted one woman, who would only identify herself as Michelle, camped behind his house for two months.
“I don’t think the general public realizes how traumatizing this is, how stressful this is,” he said. “I used to know where basically everybody is. Now I don’t know where anyone is. They get chased all over. There’s not enough shelter space.”
Michelle agreed. “I won’t stay at the shelter because those girls; they beat you up and steal your bike," she said during a recent visit with Dudziak. "They’re doing drugs. I cannot stay there.”
Joyce Victor, who also helps look after those in the homeless community by bringing them food and sleeping bags on cold nights, fears the effects of the city's policy.
“This will result in more deaths and is based on several false ideas that all the homeless people should just be able to get into shelters,” she wrote in an email Monday. “I have called the fire department several times when I was worried that someone would freeze to death during the night.
"So I find the mayor's refusal to give people sleeping bags deplorable," she said. "This year there may be more deaths, and it will be on the mayor's shoulders.”