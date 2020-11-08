Market Steer Steakhouse in downtown Santa Fe is going under the dome for cold weather outdoor dining.
Market Steer will install four transparent dining domes able to seat four on its patio with first service scheduled Thursday, co-owner Kristina Goode said.
Goode and co-owner Kathleen Crook had seen dining domes used in Canada and other states and chose that route to keep the patio usable in winter rather than shutting down outdoor dining in October or November.
Domes, igloos, tents and bubbles have appeared at restaurants across the country as more people seek outdoor dining during the coronavirus era.
The medical community questions how much outdoor structures differ from dining inside.
“I think it’s a very similar problem to indoor dining,” Dr. Colleen Kraft, associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, told the Today show. “A lot of these plastic bubbles are possibly more porous than a wall, so maybe more air can circulate. But they are not going to be as safe as a really open-air setup where a breeze can flow and there’s lots of air exchange.”
The Market Steer domes have two doors, two vents at the top, a high-efficiency particulate air purifier, a heater and a Bluetooth speaker, which allows diners to add their own music via cellphone, Goode said.
“It’s a thick, insulated material to keep the interior of the dome at a comfortable temperature,” Goode said. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel. I felt very safe and cozy.”
Dining parties will have to spend at least $100 per person to use a dome.
Restaurant dining has been an individual choice during the pandemic. Some people avoid eating out, others insist on outdoor dining and some have no qualms about sitting inside.
“If you’re comfortable to dine with someone you live with, this is an option,” Goode said. “Those people gung-ho for wanting to go out — this allows people an opportunity to step outside their normal routine to enjoy outdoor dining.”
The 10-by-10-foot domes will be spaced out on the patio, which typically can seat 50 to 55 people at 14 tables.
“I just want to create an experience for people who feel safe and still want to eat out,” Goode said.
