Juan Gutierrez enlisted in the U.S. Army after the attack on Pearl Harbor, faced capture by Japanese soldiers in the Philippines and died there as a prisoner of war.
In the fog, noise and misery of World War II, bodily remains and dates got mixed up, and what is known so many years later is mainly that men such as Gutierrez, of Santa Fe, suffered harsh deaths.
Advances in identifying remains in recent years have revealed that beneath a tombstone bearing Gutierrez's name at Santa Fe National Cemetery were few of his remains.
Science and the persistence of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency found more of Gutierrez's skeletal remains at least seven years ago in a grave marked "unknown" in the Philippines' Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. He is to be buried with relatives in an Oakland, Calif., cemetery next month.
His nephew, James "Jimmy" Vigil of Lemoore, Calif., said getting it right was important to his family. It's "a situation that my family doesn't take lightly," Vigil said Wednesday. "These things are important."
Vigil, who is retired from the Navy but still working as a contractor at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, said some of his uncle's remains were exhumed from the Santa Fe cemetery with his family's permission roughly a year ago.
"We all met via Zoom call to discuss it," he said of family members.
He said experts discovered the remains of five to seven other soldiers mixed with what little of Gutierrez was in the casket. Vigil said it was his understanding that only the bones of an arm and a leg of his uncle were found there.
Other families will "be able to bring closure to this long, long mystery," Vigil said.
The Defense Department has made a concerted effort to find and identify the remains of soldiers from wars in which the U.S. was involved. The department created the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2015 from the merger of two other entities.
Sgt. 1st Class Sean Everette of that agency wrote Wednesday in an email that his entity and its predecessor agencies have identified the remains of 3,283 American military members, including 1,469 from World War II.
The agency reported Gutierrez was a member of the 200th Coast Artillery Regiment in late December 1941 when Japanese forces invaded the Philippines. Fighting went on until the surrender of the Bataan Peninsula on April 9, 1942, and Corregidor Island the next month.
Vigil said he thought his uncle died in 1943, but the Defense Department said Wednesday he died on Nov. 19, 1942.
His uncle, who was 26, died well before Vigil was born. Gutierrez was the third of seven children and the only boy. Vigil said Gutierrez was known by the family as Juanit.
"He was very protective of his sisters," Vigil said. When the kids acted up and their parents cracked down, "he would always take the blame with his father, my grandpa," said Vigil, who turned 56 Wednesday. His uncle attended Santa Fe High School, he said.
Vigil said the family naturally believed for years Juanito Gutierrez was buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery because his headstone stood there.
"I've been to it," he said.
His mother told him her parents were never the same after Juanito's death in the prisoner-of-war camp called Cabanatuan in the Philippines. "Many Gold Star parents, they know that feeling," Vigil said.
His family is steeped in military service. Vigil said his father, three brothers (including Vigil), a brother-in-law, an uncle and a nephew all have served in the Navy. He said he had nine deployments, taking care of F-18 Super Hornet jets from aircraft carriers.
"We're all a big military family, so [we're] well-versed" in the story of Gutierrez, Vigil said. Most of the descendants are in California and New Mexico, he said.
The life and death of Pfc. Juan Gutierrez remain "a very important part of our family history," Vigil said.
It was a "limited time that he was in the Army," Gutierrez said, "but the sacrifice is almost unthinkable."
On Dec. 7, 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Gutierrez's remains will be laid to rest.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.