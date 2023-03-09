111822_JG_Hockey3.jpg (copy)

New Mexico Cougar Aaron Thomas winds up a shot against the Santa Fe Blue Jackets on Nov. 18 at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city of Santa Fe on Thursday called off its partnership with a local entrepreneur to host a Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise team — announced in December 2022 — due to a lack of city funding to accommodate the team in the recreation center’s ice rink.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

Mayor Alan Webber announced the city of Santa Fe has abandoned an unofficial arrangement it quietly pursued to host local business owner David Fresquez’s arena soccer team within the year at the ice rink in the city-owned Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

A news release the city issued Thursday afternoon said a proposal from Fresquez for the soccer venture was financially “unfeasible.”

A little more than three months earlier, the city declared in a news release Santa Fe was “officially the newest member of the Major Arena Soccer League 2 (MASL 2).” The statement provided detailed plans for removable turf and a subfloor to be used at the rink when the local franchise team would begin playing home games there against other teams in the regional league in December 2023.