New Mexico Cougar Aaron Thomas winds up a shot against the Santa Fe Blue Jackets on Nov. 18 at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city of Santa Fe on Thursday called off its partnership with a local entrepreneur to host a Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise team — announced in December 2022 — due to a lack of city funding to accommodate the team in the recreation center’s ice rink.
Mayor Alan Webber announced the city of Santa Fe has abandoned an unofficial arrangement it quietly pursued to host local business owner David Fresquez’s arena soccer team within the year at the ice rink in the city-owned Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
A news release the city issued Thursday afternoon said a proposal from Fresquez for the soccer venture was financially “unfeasible.”
A little more than three months earlier, the city declared in a news release Santa Fe was “officially the newest member of the Major Arena Soccer League 2 (MASL 2).” The statement provided detailed plans for removable turf and a subfloor to be used at the rink when the local franchise team would begin playing home games there against other teams in the regional league in December 2023.
The abrupt news of plans to convert the ice rink into a turf field for the soccer team set off opposition from many involved in various ice sports programs that use the rink, including Tammy Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club.
“We are very happy with the decision to not move forward with indoor arena soccer at the GCCC,” Berendzen and other ice rink regulars said in a joint statement Thursday. “This is a success of community advocacy. We are still guarded about what might happen in the future, and look forward to improved transparency on the part of the city.”
A memorandum City Manager John Blair sent to city councilors Feb. 28 lays out a timeline of events for how the deal developed, including city staff interactions with Fresquez about his soccer proposal. Blair wrote it was first brought to the attention of the Community Services Department in August 2022 after Fresquez had approached some councilors and staff about it in June 2022.
Fresquez’s proposal states that while the idea was “created” in April 2022, he “presented the idea to Mayor Webber on Sept. 30, 2022.”
Blair’s memo cites the claim in the city’s Dec. 2 news release that the team would play at the Chavez Center and says it “was an error because no lease agreement had been drafted or agreed to.”
Blair states several times throughout the memo no lease agreement between the soccer team and city had been signed.
In November 2022, Webber wrote a letter to a league commissioner expressing interest in working with Fresquez on his soccer team and saying “the City’s management is pursuing a lease with Mr. Fresquez for this purpose.”
“Unfortunately, we got ahead of ourselves,” Webber said in a statement Thursday, “because we want to create more soccer opportunities in Santa Fe.”
The city cited a recently completed staff review of Fresquez’s proposal as the cause for reversal of its plan to host to the team.
“To accommodate the soccer proposal, the City would need to fund new positions at the GCCC and make additional investments in materials and equipment, such as turf, lights, and storage,” the release states, adding the spending would be “impossible” in the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Fresquez said he first received an email from Webber stating the “city did not have the funding to accommodate an arena soccer team” at the Chavez Center just 16 minutes before the news release was published and distributed.
“The budget concerns were never brought up to me,” Fresquez said in an interview Thursday.
He expressed his intentions to continue pursing an arena soccer team in Santa Fe, despite the setback with the city.
“Soccer is known as the beautiful game, and Santa Fe still deserves our opportunity to bring arena soccer to our city,” Fresquez said, adding the team will be a “huge win” for the city economically and provide another entertainment option for families.
Fresquez in late February submitted copies of his proposal to councilors. It estimated the city’s contribution to the effort at more than $200,000 for soccer-related equipment, turf and flooring at the Chavez Center. The amount included a yearly sponsorship of $30,000 that would have funded free admission to games for children.
Thursday’s news release noted “some members of the City Council also have unanswered questions beyond the issue of finances and the budget.”
“There were ongoing questions about how this would actually work and what were the actual logistics,” Webber said of reactions the proposal. “A lot of loose ends hadn’t been tied up yet.”