Thursday’s snowstorm in Santa Fe caused power outages and traffic light malfunctions, left roadways slick and may have contributed to 17 crashes that prompted police responses.
The city sent out a text at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, telling people to avoid the intersections of Cerrillos Road at St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road at Airport Road because of malfunctioning traffic lights.
An all-clear text was sent about three hours later.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said the heavy snow blanketed and interfered with traffic light sensors, preventing them from communicating with each other. The traffic light on Cerrillos Road stayed green and would not change color, leaving those traveling along Airport Road stuck at a red light.
“The malfunction has been cleared up, but several drivers still got into fender benders on Cerrillos and beyond,” Chacon wrote in a statement.
Public Service Company of New Mexico spokeswoman Meaghan Cavanaugh said drivers should be careful if there is a power outage because it could also affect traffic lights.
More than 650 customers lost power northeast of the Plaza, while another 25 lost power in the St. John’s College area. Cavanaugh said both outages were weather related and caused by downed power lines. Each outage lasted less than two hours.
While the traffic lights malfunctioned, Chacon said the city was prepared for the wintry weather and had crews on standby that worked in 12-hour shifts, with six trucks clearing the priority streets used by emergency vehicles and school buses, such as Bishops Lodge Road, Cordova Road and West Alameda Street.
“It is a testament to their preparedness and hustle,” Chacon said. “City crews were out [Thursday] night while most of us were snoozing. Snow-related street issues were few, and by 8:30 [Friday] morning the priority streets had been cleared.”
Crews moved from the east side of the city, where Chacon said the roads were the most snow packed, out to the south and west parts of town.
Through an exchange agreement with the city, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing St. Francis Drive, Cerrillos Road, Old Pecos Trail and St. Michael’s Drive.
Second priority roads include those leading into and directly around the Plaza, like Galisteo Street and Don Gaspar Avenue, while third priority streets include Siringo Road, Richards Avenue and Old Santa Fe Trail.
According to the Santa Fe Police Department hot sheets, officers responded to 17 motor vehicle accidents Thursday. Police records custodian Greg Gurule said he did not know if these crashes were weather related.
Two of the 17 accidents resulted in injuries. Gurule wrote in an email Friday that one was because of driver error, when the person rear ended another vehicle.
The No. 1 thing drivers can do to avoid accidents during inclement weather is slow down, said Donny Robertson, the owner of ABC Drivers Ed, which has locations in Santa Fe and Los Alamos.
“Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination,” he said. “Better safe than sorry. Better late than never.”
