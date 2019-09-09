Quintin McShan had a sneaking suspicion something shady was happening at City Hall.
A retired state police captain who started his own private investigations firm, McShan said he had responded to a request for proposals to conduct investigations for the city of Santa Fe but didn’t get the contract despite being the only applicant.
Unable to get a satisfactory response from either the human resources director or the City Manager’s Office, McShan said he filed a request under the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act to try to ferret out answers for himself. McShan asked the city for two years’ worth of emails to and from the HR director — a request that involved some 17,000 documents.
“What [the city] said was that it was going to take them until the end of 2020 to answer my request, to get it all done,” he said.
McShan’s public records request is among hundreds the city receives annually, and city officials say it serves as an example of the increasingly complex requests it is getting — increasing the time it takes to produce responsive documents.
In mid-July, for example, The New Mexican asked for a week’s worth of emails to and from City Manager Erik Litzenberg. At first, the city said it would need until July 31 to fulfill the request. Then it said it needed until Aug. 7. Then Aug. 20. Then Sept. 3. Last week, the city said it would need until Sept. 19 to respond — after Litzenberg is scheduled to leave his job.
“The number of IPRA requests in the past three years has stayed fairly constant, hovering around 800 a year,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said. “But what’s changed is … the complexity and scope of the requests has increased dramatically.”
The city isn’t the only government entity grappling with complicated inquiries.
“We’ve been receiving a ton of IPRA requests,” said David Carl, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools. “It’s to the point where we have to hire a contractor for 15 to 20 hours a week to help handle all of them.”
The school district said some requests produce so many documents it has to provide them in batches.
The Santa Fe County Attorney’s Office is getting a growing number of requests, too. In 2017, for example, it received 320. The number jumped to 418 last year. And so far this year, it has already received 353. The numbers don’t include requests received by other county agencies, such as the sheriff’s office.
“We receive a wide variety of requests, from straight forward to more complex, and issue a reply within the 15 days required by law,” county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in an email.
Jeannie Chavez, records custodian for Albuquerque Public Schools, said the number of requests to her office has doubled over the last three years, and they’ve gotten more laborious.
“I can echo what the city of Santa Fe is going through as well,” she said. “We have one that asked for six years of police reports. That’s going to be about 20,000 reports, and it’s going to take six years to provide.”
Johanna King, communications director for APS, said the district’s records custodian used to serve as communications director, too.
“He was able to do that and lots of other things, and now we have not only Jeannie as custodian of records, but she has an assistant because the demand, just in the last three years, went through the roof,” she said.
The city of Santa Fe has a full-time records custodian who has the help of two part-time paralegals to respond to what are commonly referred to as IPRAs.
“Despite the allocation of additional staff time to help manage these requests, we have had to alert a growing number of requestors that we need extensions to comply,” Chacon wrote in an email.
The city sometimes does turn over documents the same day, but Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said the city needs to do more to respond to public records requests sooner. She called it “ridiculous” and “asinine” that it would take the city more than two months to respond to a request for a week’s worth of the city manager’s emails.
“I don’t care if they’re getting a million,” Majors said. “Hire more staff. Put everything online. They have options.”
The City Attorney’s Office, which oversees public records requests, has no plans to devote additional resources, at least not at this point.
“My office has already dedicated additional resources to reviewing responsive records to IPRA requests,” City Attorney Erin McSherry wrote in an email. “In addition to the records custodian, two paralegals have been assisting to review email files that are responsive to requests. We intend to monitor the situation and determine if additional resources are needed.”
The city receives public records requests almost daily. They range from requests for business licenses and dog complaints to fire incident reports and copies of job applications. While journalists account for a good chunk of requests the city receives, attorneys, residents trying to figure out who ratted them out to the city, losing bidders for public contracts, busybodies and everyone in between are also filing information requests.
“We receive requests to access city documents not only from members of the media but also from various members of the public, as well as lawyers and business entities,” Chacon said via email.
“Two years ago the city’s responses to our IPRA requests were far narrower in scope, as many did not include significant email records that require review and redaction by an attorney,” she added. “Now we are seeing dramatic growth in the scope of the search that is required and the breadth of the requests.”
In an interview, Chacon also said the city is conducting wider searches that now include emails. However, the city’s previous records custodian, Bernadette Romero, also conducted email searches but didn’t take as long to respond to requests as the current custodian, Cynthia Whiting.
“That’s an IT function that slows down the search and dramatically increases the searchable universe,” Chacon said, adding that every document has to be read and potentially redacted for such things as attorney-client privilege and home addresses.
“When you get a request like the one we did that turned up 17,000 data points, it really is time consuming and it forces us to requests extensions — not because we’re hiding anything,” she said. “To the contrary, we’re trying to provide it.”
