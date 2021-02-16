New Mexico Supreme Court maintenance worker Sigifredo Oliva clears snow from the pedestrian bridge over the Santa Fe River, next to the courthouse, on Tuesday. Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Santa Fe on Tuesday saw 9 to 11 inches of snow downtown and 2 to 4 inches near Santa Fe Regional Airport. The weather service predicts another 1 to 2 inches of snow in Santa Fe on Wednesday, while 6 to 10 inches are possible in the mountains east of the city and in the Pecos and Glorieta area.
spotlight
Photo feature
Santa Fe shrouded in snow
- Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
