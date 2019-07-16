Scores of immigrant advocates and activists gathered outside the state Capitol recently to participate in a nationwide demonstration against inhumane conditions in detention centers and camps where the U.S. government is holding asylum-seekers from Central America.
The protest came just a couple of days ahead of the threatened start on Sunday of large-scale raids by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to round up people living in the nation without legal residency.
There have been no reports of operations in Santa Fe. Still, local immigrant advocates plan to continue spreading the word about the potential ICE raids, the crisis at the border and planned policy changes by President Donald Trump’s administration that could make it more difficult for people from other nation to seek asylum here.
On Wednesday, the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, one of the groups organizing Friday’s Roundhouse demonstration, will host a community forum to offer information about conditions of migrant detention camps, detainment of children at the border, U.S. immigration law and how people can help — both in caring for refugees and pushing for change in immigration and asylum laws and policies.
The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the United Church of Santa Fe, 1804 Arroyo Chamiso Trail.