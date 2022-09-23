A judge in the 2nd Judicial District in Bernalillo County has ordered the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe to either produce records sought by a Santa Fe County sheriff’s detective or explain why it should not be ordered to do so.

Second District Court Judge Nancy J. Franchini issued an alternative writ of mandamus with those directions Tuesday in response to a petition Detective Patrick Ficke filed earlier this month accusing the District Attorney’s Office of violating the Inspection of Public Records Act by failing to produce records pertaining to the office’s recent misconduct complaint against him.

The writ gives the District Attorney’s Office 30 days to produce the records or show cause why it shouldn’t.

