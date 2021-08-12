A rough landing Thursday near Stanley damaged the wings of a single-engine Beechcraft plane, but 71-year-old pilot Drew Gillet was unscathed, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.
Spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in a news release deputies responded to a report of a downed aircraft around 3 p.m. on White Lakes Road, off U.S. 285 in southern Santa Fe County.
They found Gillet and his plane, which had struck a barbed-wire fence during the landing, in a field off the roadway, the news release said.
Gillet told deputies he had taken off earlier in the day from the Double Eagle Airport in Albuquerque and was headed to Texas. He was struggling to maintain altitude and decided to land.
The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation, Ríos wrote.
