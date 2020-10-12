When Joe Jordan-Berenis saw the sudden jump in the numbers in Albuquerque, he knew it was cause for alarm in Santa Fe.
A serious COVID-19 outbreak at Albuquerque’s west-side homeless shelter — nearly 90 positive tests in the past several days — has created heightened anxiety for officials at Santa Fe’s largest homeless facilities.
“That’s the big fear — that once it gets in the building it will go through the population like wildfire,” said Jordan-Berenis, executive director of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.
A rising case count statewide, plus the coronavirus outbreak at one of Albuquerque’s major shelters, on top of arriving cold weather, is a triple-whammy for Santa Fe’s homeless population, Jordan-Berenis and other advocates said Monday.
And yet, in following state health guidelines related to the COVID pandemic, shelters must try to keep their clients, staff members and volunteers safe by adhering to state mandates limiting occupancy to no more than 25 percent of normal capacity.
That means fewer beds. But with winter coming, more people may be vying for those beds — even with the threat of potentially more exposures to the coronavirus.
“I feel an urgency to work with young people right now because I know there are gonna be fewer shelter beds because of COVID,” said Shelly Felt, executive director of Youth Shelters and Family Services.
Advocates said they are working to meet the challenge. On Sunday, the Interfaith shelter began opening its doors for “seasonal night shelter,” Jordan-Berenis said, though social-distancing protocols only allow up to 36 people in the facility, which can usually handle more than 100.
Over the summer, he said the shelter only accepted 15 to 20 people each day, prioritizing needs. Now the shelter is not accepting anyone who was staying at the Albuquerque shelter where the outbreak occurred, Jordan-Berenis said.
To meet client needs, he said he has worked with city officials and others to move some 30 residents to a motel in town, while another 25 have transferred to a city-run shelter on the midtown campus of the old Santa Fe University of Art and Design. He said at least 18 of those people were tested negative for COVID-19.
According to an Associated Press report, little is known about how the homeless population is doing, because the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is the main agency overseeing homeless programs, has not required its national network of providers to maintain records on infections or deaths.
Among the homeless, Felt said young people are among the most vulnerable — in part because those in the 18-to-24 age range sometimes “have children, so it’s extraordinary important to safely provide shelter so people are not in danger.”
She said there is some apprehension among her clients about contracting the respiratory virus if they enter a shelter. One woman with two young children who was sleeping in her car in a shopping center parking lot said she would not feel safe in a shelter. Youth Shelters arranged for the woman and her children to move into a motel while they work to find her permanent housing.
The youth shelter is not going to offer communal shelter services for the winter because of the pandemic. Normally it could have up to 10 people at a time, but now the shelter is housing clients in individual motel rooms around the city, with overnight staff nearby to check on them.
She said her shelter’s outreach staff is working to get in touch with as many young people as possible who need shelter before the cold weather get worse. The shelter has a street outreach coordinator who is working full-time on finding homeless youth.
But the homeless aren’t the only ones at risk because of the pandemic, said Lara Yoder, program manager at The Life Link, which provides services and works to find permanent housing for the homeless and those fighting behavioral health and substance abuse battles.
Though The Life Link does not have a shelter component to its operations, it helps obtain housing vouchers to find people homes. But many of those clients are worried they will end up back on the street because the pandemic has led many to lose their jobs.
The Life Link is getting an “overflow of calls” from people expressing anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns, she said.
Jordan-Berenis said there is a plan to find more shelter beds before winter arrives. He said the Salvation Army on West Alameda Street is seeking funding to open a temporary shelter from November through March.
The Santa Fe City Council is slated to hear a proposal during its Wednesday meeting for the project and the proposed $225,000 in city funding.
Meanwhile, Jordan-Berenis said despite predictions of a mild winter, he keeps his eyes on the evening temperatures — a sure sign the homeless will seek shelter. Lows are forecast to dip into the 30s later this week.
“Even in the summertime, I’m watching,” he said. “I’m always monitoring the temperature. We know once temperatures drop we could be heading toward 100 people wanting in.”
