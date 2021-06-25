The four women primped Thursday for glamour photographs they had missed out on for many months.
The photos would not be of themselves but of pets at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, which uses high-quality images of its animals to capture people’s attention on the shelter’s website and in other promotional material.
This was the first day back for the four volunteers after well over a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo-assistant volunteer Lyn deMartin said she was so happy to be back that she wept when talking to a staffer.
It’s still a hard time for animal shelters in New Mexico and many other places.
Volunteers, who generally didn’t go about their tasks when the pandemic rolled through the nation, haven’t yet returned in adequate numbers. Staff numbers have shrunk at some shelters. And spring and summer are a high-volume stretch because of a plethora of kittens and puppies.
“We’re pretty full,” said Mattie Allen, a spokeswoman for Española Humane. Allen said her shelter would like to double to 110 its number of foster homes for kitties, puppies and other dogs.
Kitties and puppies are especially labor intensive because many require syringe feeding or bottle feeding.
To some degree, shelters are getting back to prepandemic business. During the height of the coronavirus outbreak, Allen said, her shelter allowed browsing people to visit by appointment only. Her shelter reopened to everyone late last month.
At the Santa Fe Animal Shelter just south of the city, operations director Dylan Moore’s biggest worry is the number of dogs up for adoption.
Moore said kitties haven’t posed a problem yet, but he has about 80 dogs available where a comfortable number is 60. Staffers are taking care of dogs in shelter offices, and they are doubling up dogs in kennels more than Moore would like.
“It’s as bad as it’s been in recent memory,” Moore said of the overabundance of dogs. “I think we are at the imperfect storm.”
He said people who are moving for jobs or going back to work are giving up dogs. Summer travel and summer camps cut into numbers of potential dog adopters, he said.
“Our adoptions are low, our intake is high,” he said.
Also, while full staffing at his facilities is about 100, right now it’s at 75. A month ago, the shelter raised starting salaries from $13 an hour to $15.
And volunteers are just starting to bounce back from the pandemic, he said. Staffers, fundraisers and managers are doing far more volunteer-type duties like dog walking and cat socializing than usual, he said.
He has many more dogs and cats in an animal care building nearby, trying to reconnect them with their owners and giving them medical attention if necessary.
Lindsay Hamrick, director of shelter outreach for the Maryland-based Humane Society of the United States, said trends in shelters tend to be regional and not universal. But she said she saw no data to support the notion that people are giving up pets in big numbers because they are going back to work after the pandemic.
“I think shelters as a whole have seen intake increase,” said Joel Craig, a spokesman for the Animal Welfare Department of the city of Albuquerque. Craig attributed increased intake to more owners relinquishing animals and more strays being brought in.
Clint Thacker, executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces, said he doesn’t have record numbers of dogs and cats, but he has plenty.
“Every single day it’s a gamble,” Thacker said, and he hopes he can move as many animals out as he takes in.
He said he isn’t above making pet adoption pleas on Facebook and was open about euthanizing ill and aggressive animals when he has excessive numbers.
He said shelters would be far less swamped if only people would spay and neuter their pets, and put microchips in them so missing pets could be returned to their owners.
Dylan Moore walked through corridors at the Santa Fe shelter with dog kennels on each side. He had a little pouch on his waist with dog treats in it.
“There’s Macchiato,” he said. “He’s a good boy.” He opened the top half of the kennel doors, scratched dogs’ heads and gave them dog cookies.
Asked if the job breaks his heart, he paused. “Yeah, yeah, it totally does,” he said. “In general, the heartbreak moves me to do a better job.”
A whiteboard on the wall of one hallway contained a running description of the dogs. There are magnets for “lizard alerts” (dogs that chase lizards), “door dashers,” bashful dogs and “glad to see you” dogs.
At that moment, Daisy the mastiff rushed through a door, pulling on a leash with short and slight staffer Kim Benigsohn on the other end.
“Oh, she’s great,” Benigsohn said of Daisy. “She’s a little bit of a puller.”
One shelter hallway contained a series of framed, colorful photos of animals. They were taken by Cate Goedert, who happened to be one of the four volunteers setting up for the photo shoot in another room.
Goedert and her volunteering assistants — deMartin, Fay Steving and Miranda Merrill — appeared to be getting psyched up for their first shoot at the shelter in a long time.
They had rolled out a star-spangled background to celebrate the Fourth of July. “She captures the animal … captures the personality of the dog,” deMartin said of Goedert.
They had a supply of flower necklaces, toys, costumes and other items that might dress up a dog, calm a cat, distract a ferret.
With her pals’ help, Goedert takes pictures of rabbits, gerbils, birds and many other animals at the shelter. Her photos are cute, but she has a lot to work with.
