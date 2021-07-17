Santa Fe residents will get another chance to help shape the future of the midtown campus.
The city is hosting community meetings Wednesday and Thursday to discuss and gather feedback on the long-gestating redevelopment of the 64-acre property on St. Michael's Drive, a massive project expected to take years to complete.
According to a city news release, this week's listening sessions will set the groundwork for a three-day workshop on the project scheduled Sept. 23-25. The City Council hopes to approve a plan by summer 2022.
"I think that we are hoping for as many opinions and ideas and aspirations and desires for the site as possible," said Daniel Hernandez, midtown redevelopment project manager. "We are really hoping for those varied ideas. It helps people understand that there isn't one solution for planning at a major urban site like this."
The city purchased the campus — the longtime home of the College of Santa Fe — from Christian Brothers of New Mexico in 2009 for around $30 million. The Santa Fe University of Art and Design later began operating on the property but closed in May 2018. The city pays about $2.2 million a year for the property's mortgage.
The city began looking for a developer for the campus in 2019, following a lengthy public outreach effort. From January to April 2018, members of the public identified five key things they wanted to see at the campus: higher education, housing, film and emerging media, continued use for arts and creativity, and new businesses and innovation.
Last year, the city struck a deal with the Dallas-based group KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners as a potential master developer.
In January, however, the city parted ways with the firm after it sent a letter outlining concerns, including financial uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and expensive infrastructure needs at the site.
The city has since become the site's pseudo "master developer," initiating another round of outreach.
According to a news release, the city will host two daytime sessions Wednesday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center's Nambé Room on Marcy Street before breaking into an evening session featuring a tour of the midtown site, followed by a workshop and presentation.
The city will host another informational session Thursday morning in the Nambé Room.
Hernandez said the discussion at this week's meetings, which will largely include land use decisions, will help build on the feedback gathered in 2018.
"We can talk all day that we want a sustainable development or a quiet development, but it doesn't become reality until you really start drilling down to what is possible and implementable," Hernandez said.
Councilor Signe Lindell, who has on occasion criticized the pace of the redevelopment project, said she's not sure what additional information the city can gather from more community meetings.
"It's super frustrating to me," Lindell said. "I don't know what data or information we expect to get in this round of public engagement that we didn't get in the previous round. Granted, everyone should have the opportunity to weigh in on this, but we had a pretty robust outreach previously."
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, whose District 4 includes the campus, said it's hard to say if the public's desires for the site have changed since 2018, but more community outreach doesn't hurt.
"I don't know if there will be any new information. There could be," Vigil Coppler said. "I'm not sure if doing more public engagement is going to develop any newer ideas. On the other hand, it does provide an avenue for the public who did not engage last time to engage this time."
Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who also represents District 4, said the City Council has received a lot of feedback from community members who did not feel like their voices were heard in 2018.
"I think that is important," Cassutt said. "That is something we have really thought about with this community engagement process."
Cassutt said the coronavirus pandemic does raise questions about different priorities than in 2018.
"We did have a global pandemic," Cassutt said. "I don't know, have things changed? Have needs changed? What did this do to us? I frequently have this conversation with people and myself: What are we taking from the pandemic?"
Hernandez said a development plan will be flexible enough to address the city's changing needs.
"Oftentimes the public is looking at the immediate and the past, and it's hard oftentimes to anticipate the future," he said. "What a good city government and planning department will do is create flexibility to respond to changing needs."
