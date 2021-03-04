Santa Fe County had 192 claimants for initial unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending Feb. 27, the first time new claims were below 200 since the week of Oct. 17, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County has seen declines in new jobless claims for seven straight weeks and is nearing the lowest number of weekly new claimants — 185 on Sept. 12 — since the opening week of the pandemic ending March 14, 2020, according to Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County, however, has 8,520 residents filing continuing weekly claims for the week ending March 1, a number that has inched up every week this year but remains lower than any week from mid-November to the end of December, statistics show.
The unemployment rate in New Mexico has dropped each week since the start of the year and is the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic. The 4.57 percent rate for the week ending Feb. 20 is still nearly four times higher than before the coronavirus pandemic started, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Feb. 21-27: 3,320 (1,128 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Feb. 14-20: 3,143 (1,227)
Feb. 7-13: 3,407 (1,429)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: 3,709 (1,282)
Jan. 24-30: 4,527 (1,063)
Jan. 17-23: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 10-16: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 3-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Feb. 20: 4.57 percent, down 0.21 percentage point from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
