A monthslong spike in reports of brown water in city faucets last summer frustrated Santa Fe residents and businesses, as well as city Water Division staff members who struggled to fix the problem.

As the month of June comes to a close, city data on brown water complaints shows no such spike in incidents since the dramatic increase in summer 2022 — although brown tap water still occasionally occurs.

The city Water Division is awaiting the results of a study launched in April, Director Jesse Roach said, adding the best fix for brown water should be clearer with better data.

Recommended for you