A crew works to repair a water line break this month near the 4700 block of Airport Road. In a normal month, the city sees up to 50 brown water complaints, with most months below 20. In June through August of 2022, however, there were 200 to 300 complaints. As the month of June comes to a close, city data on brown water complaints shows no such spike in incidents — although brown tap water still occurs.
A crew works to repair a water line break this month near the 4700 block of Airport Road. In a normal month, the city sees up to 50 brown water complaints, with most months below 20. In June through August of 2022, however, there were 200 to 300 complaints. As the month of June comes to a close, city data on brown water complaints shows no such spike in incidents — although brown tap water still occurs.
A monthslong spike in reports of brown water in city faucets last summer frustrated Santa Fe residents and businesses, as well as city Water Division staff members who struggled to fix the problem.
As the month of June comes to a close, city data on brown water complaints shows no such spike in incidents since the dramatic increase in summer 2022 — although brown tap water still occasionally occurs.
The city Water Division is awaiting the results of a study launched in April, Director Jesse Roach said, adding the best fix for brown water should be clearer with better data.
In a normal month, the city sees up to 50 brown water complaints, with most months below 20. In June through August of 2022, however, there were 200 to 300 complaints.
While water main breaks — an issue the city has been addressing in recent years by replacing aging pipes — can lead to brown water, Roach said only a few of the brown water incidents in the city appear to have been caused by breaks.
Another reason for the brown water, he said, could be the chemical makeup of the water, including high levels of manganese in some sources, which could cause deposits inside water pipes.
“From a resiliency perspective, we’re blessed to have multiple water sources, but it also brings a complexity with regard to water chemistry that can result in these sorts of issues,” Roach said.
The city draws water from the Santa Fe River, various groundwater sources and the Buckman Direct Diversion on the Rio Grande, which draws flows from the city’s share of San Juan-Chama Project water.
Roach said manganese, a hard metal, is present in water from the Santa Fe River and is added during treatment.
The high levels of manganese in water that flows down the mountains and into the Santa Fe River and the municipal reservoirs shows up inside pipes on the city’s east side, where a disproportionate amount of brown water incidents have occurred, Roach said.
The city is installing an oxygen system at the Nichols Reservoir that Roach said he hopes will be a long-term fix for lowering manganese levels, as it will reduce the need to use the metal during treatment.
The Water Division is also flushing the city’s “pressure zones” that saw higher brown water incidents last year, Roach said.
A pipe corrosion study, which began in late April, should offer more information on the causes of the brown water problems and potential solutions, he said. The results of the study are expected to be available in mid-July.
In the meantime, the city has been investing in water main replacements, prioritizing pipes with breaks and those under streets that are repaved.
So far, Roach said, the numbers of water main breaks in 2023 have not been notable.
However, an incident June 14 left several businesses on Airport Road without water and forced traffic on the busy street to navigate through several inches of pooled water.
Roach said a PVC water line had split while a city contractor was tapping it. About 10 accounts were without water until repairs were completed that evening.
The city experienced 30 water main breaks in 2022, down from 41 in 2020 and 31 in 2021, city data shows.
Along with turning tap water brown, water main breaks can cause loss of water service, waste of potable water and costly repairs to infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks.
The city has been spending $1.5 million to $4 million per year on water main replacements, Roach said, and budgeted $3.6 million in the current fiscal year, which ends this month.
He expects the spending will have to increase to $6 million to $8 million in coming years to keep up with the replacements needed to improve the aging water infrastructure.
Roach pointed out the number of yearly breaks is low for the city’s 615 miles of water pipes. Breakages in Santa Fe are three times rarer than the U.S. average, as determined by a 2018 study.