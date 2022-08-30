Desirée Bernard speaks Tuesday to other community members at her table during the city’s town hall discussion on homelessness at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Nearly 200 gathered at the forum, with many calling for affordable housing and transportation.
Scott Hughes, a homeless man in Santa Fe, sets up to sleep downtown on Monday. According to a count by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, there are at least 363 individuals, 49 families and 18 homeless youth in the Santa Fe area. Of that number, 250 are chronically homeless.
Scott Hughes, a homeless man in Santa Fe, packs up his belongings Monday. According to a count by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, there are at least 363 individuals, 49 families and 18 homeless youth in the Santa Fe area. Of that number, 250 are chronically homeless.
Those were some of the words pinned on a sheet of paper at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, describing the feelings of people who have experienced homelessness.
“As a city government, we owe every single person in Santa Fe a safe place to be — housed or unhoused,” Kyra Ochoa, the city of Santa Fe’s director of community services, told a crowd of nearly 200 people who had gathered Tuesday night for a city-hosted town hall to discuss a rising problem in the community. “This is really the beginning of hearing from you.”
Hours before the event, the city announced it will begin to remove homeless encampments from city property Friday; the practice was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic because of a decrease in shelter beds.
The event also came as the Santa Fe County Commission approved a joint resolution with the city vowing to end homelessness. The City Council is set to vote on the measure Wednesday.
Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors joined community members and advocates Tuesday to hear their concerns and ideas on how to address issues surrounding homelessness, which Webber called “complex.”
“Every mayor has this as their number one most challenging issue,” Webber said. “It involves a complex set of issues, sometimes involving mental or behavioral health, sometimes involving poverty.”
Unfortunately, he added, New Mexico is playing catch-up on the problem “because of the demise of our behavioral health system.”
Residents who participated in the event called for better transportation; affordable housing; education about available services for health and housing needs; and a pipeline to help people in shelters access secure housing.
According to a count by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, there are at least 363 individuals, 49 families and 18 homeless youth in the Santa Fe area. Of that number, 250 are chronically homeless.
Organizers said during a presentation by the Santa Fe Housing Initiative there are multiple types of homelessness in the city, including “hidden homelessness” — in which people have access to accommodations, such as a friend’s couch — but no permanent, stable housing.
Some of the root causes of the growing crisis identified by organizers and community members are a lack of affordable housing and stagnant wages. Santa Fe is short 7,500 affordable units to ease the problem, and wages have not kept up with the cost of living in the city, said Marisol Atkins, a consultant at the local nonprofit La Luz del Sol, which provides research and analysis to other organizations and government agencies.
“Many of us in this room are well aware of the skyrocketing housing market in our community,” Atkins said. “For folks on fixed incomes or for folks who are currently homeless, it’s really, really hard to afford housing that’s safe and secure.”
The Santa Fe Housing Initiative, a collaboration among the city and several local nonprofits and foundations, proposed a multifaceted approach to addressing homelessness, including preventive measures, emergency shelters, support services for people in crisis, housing voucher programs and outreach to landlords.
The city said it invested $2 million in eviction prevention over the next three years. It also purchased two hotels to create affordable housing, with the Santa Fe Suites offering 120 units and the Lamplighter Inn set to open 58 units in the next year.
City officials also have explored “managed encampments” with wraparound services, but so far they have not identified a site for such a project. While the city had considered creating a camp at the midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive, property owned by the city, pushback from the neighborhood halted the plan.
Sierra Logan, a social worker who lives in Santa Fe, works with chronically homeless people and said she wanted to be a part of the discussion because she sees increases in both the problem and the potential for conflict.
“I want to advocate for the folks I serve because they’re not just one thing; they struggle with complex issues,” Logan said. “I’m aware that the community is frustrated and angry, and I want to take the opportunity to participate in an open dialogue and coming together to find solutions.”
Webber said the city has the resources to address homelessness, and is “committed and confident” it can solve the issue. He anticipated being able to get veteran homelessness down to “functional zero.”
He vowed to tackle youth homelessness next.
“We have the resources, capacity, commitment, energy and the team to get to functional zero,” Webber said.