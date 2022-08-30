Frustrated. Shame. Helpless. Despair.

Those were some of the words pinned on a sheet of paper at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, describing the feelings of people who have experienced homelessness.

“As a city government, we owe every single person in Santa Fe a safe place to be — housed or unhoused,” Kyra Ochoa, the city of Santa Fe’s director of community services, told a crowd of nearly 200 people who had gathered Tuesday night for a city-hosted town hall to discuss a rising problem in the community. “This is really the beginning of hearing from you.”

