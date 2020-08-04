The city of Santa Fe is seeking applicants to serve on a new task force created amid nationwide calls for police reform.
The task force will examine how the city's community health and safety services — which consist of the police, fire, emergency management and community services departments — can collaborate better and improve the overall well-being of the community, the city said Tuesday.
"The city of Santa Fe recognizes the national movement that is taking place across the country calling for communities to assess, improve and reimagine the role of law enforcement in community health and safety through a social justice lens," a news release states.
The Community Health and Safety Task Force, which will be co-chaired by City Councilors Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal, will have myriad duties, including assessing the police department's internal operations, policies and procedures and looking at which calls for service could be handled better by other professionals, such as social workers.
In addition to Rivera and Villarreal, the task force will include nine residents, with at least one representative from each of Santa Fe's four council districts.
Members of the general public are expected to have "experience or knowledge in community health, public safety, restorative justice and/or social or racial justice community work," according to the city.
The task force will meet virtually twice a month and finish its work no more than six months from the date members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
To apply, send a letter of interest and résumé to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
For questions, call the City Clerk's Office at 505-955-6521.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.