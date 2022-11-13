Santa Fe sculptor L.C. Shank remembered watching a young nurse face off against a group of protesters in trucks storming a hospital on the news.

“This young nurse came out of the building. … She stood in front of this truck in this pose, with arms crossed in front of her, her legs spread like ‘I dare you to try to run me over,’ as they were shouting at her raucously,” Shank said. “She didn’t move a muscle, and I thought, ‘This is so iconic.’ ”

Shank said that moment inspired him to create the Heroic Nurse statue as a way to pay tribute to the health care workers of New Mexico.

