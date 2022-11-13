Santa Fe artist L.C. Shank talks about a statue of a nurse he is working on at his Santa Fe Trail studio on Friday that will be placed at the University of New Mexico’s College of Nursing. Shank said he hopes the 12-foot-tall nurse wearing a mask and scrubs will help inspire the state’s future health care workers while honoring those who worked during the pandemic.
Santa Fe sculptor L.C. Shank remembered watching a young nurse face off against a group of protesters in trucks storming a hospital on the news.
“This young nurse came out of the building. … She stood in front of this truck in this pose, with arms crossed in front of her, her legs spread like ‘I dare you to try to run me over,’ as they were shouting at her raucously,” Shank said. “She didn’t move a muscle, and I thought, ‘This is so iconic.’ ”
Shank said that moment inspired him to create the Heroic Nurse statue as a way to pay tribute to the health care workers of New Mexico.
The 12-foot-tall woman wearing a mask and scrubs will be cast in bronze, displayed at the University of New Mexico’s College of Nursing. Shank said he hopes it will help inspire the state’s future health care workers while honoring those who worked during the pandemic.
“It’ll be an inspiration for nursing students as well as a morale booster,” he said.
The Minnesota-born artist has lived in Santa Fe for over six years. In 2019, he created a sculpture inspired by then-President Donald Trump’s border policies and separation of migrant children from their parents depicting Lady Liberty’s face with a migrant girl curled up inside her hollow head.
To create the giant nurse, Shank started the process by making an 18-inch model, which he meticulously measured with calipers and plumb bobs to create a massive replica made of metal armature. He then covered the metal in clay to give it detail.
The next step will be to cut the statue into pieces to make special molds with a glass shell that can withstand 2,000-degree molten bronze being poured into it. Once that’s done, the bronze pieces will be welded together to create the finished piece.
Before the statue can be completed and transported to UNM, Shank said he needs help getting the funds to have it cast in bronze. Thankfully for him, the Santa Fe Art Institute stepped in and will sponsor the project and help to collect donations. Shank said the goal is to raise $96,000 to complete the statue.
“It’s a big, expensive process,” Shank said.
Once it’s been cast in bronze, the nurse will be painted in a blue/green patina that resembles the scrubs health care workers wear on a daily basis. Shank said he designed her to be racially ambiguous, so health care workers of all backgrounds can identify with her.
“She represents all the health care workers in New Mexico, and to me, she represents the strength and determination of the nurses that got us through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shank said.
The college’s senior adviser to the dean, Dr. Barbara Damron, said she hopes the sculpture will capture the strength of nurses and health care workers, who were on the front lines during the pandemic.
“We work 24/7, and we save lives every day,” Damron said. “We were the ones with patients as they were struggling with COVID … before we had the vaccines and treatment.”
Damron said these workers have had to deal with nurse shortages, which had plagued New Mexico since before the pandemic, and personal protective equipment shortages. She said they often dealt with abusive patients who refused to believe COVID-19 was real even when they were afflicted with the virus — and all while being underpaid.
“Many hospitals were employing traveling nurses and paid like $200 an hour, where the regular nurses are getting paid $35 to $45 an hour,” Damron said.
“It means a lot that artists recognize all that,” she added.
Shank said when he first came up with the ideas for the sculpture, he wasn’t exactly sure where it would be displayed. He had reached out to a few different hospitals to sell it, including some in New York, but was never able to make a deal.
He eventually decided to reach out to UNM and donate it to the college.
“We appreciate him donating to the College of Nursing; we appreciate him recognizing the important roles nursing plays,” Damron said.