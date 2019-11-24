Santa Fe sculptor captured spirit of West

For nearly 20 years, visitors passing by Alexandra Stevens’ gallery on Canyon Road could enjoy the a bronze sculpture of a Navajo girl cradling a lamb in her arms, a compliant dog sitting nearby.
The piece, Shepherd Girl, is gone, sold to a collector in Texas in mid-September.
So is the artist who made it, Juan Dell Wade, who died at age 86 of natural causes just a few days after Stevens sold the piece.
The Texas-born artist, who moved to Santa Fe in the late-1960s, was renowned for bronze renditions of the women, men and animals representing the spirit of the West.
“You would look at a piece of her work and see it as a moment in time,” said Navajo artist B. Emerson Kitsman, who knew Wade and her former husband, Joe Wade, for decades. “You would feel an immediate sense of love when you looked at her work. It’s really expressive; it tells a story.”
Art collector, military veteran and famed treasure-hiding author Forrest Fenn agreed. Fenn, who hired Webb to work in his Lubbock, Texas, foundry years ago, said by email “she made a number of portraits of famous Indian chiefs and she was able to capture their likeness as well as anyone I ever saw … she was very pleasant to work with.”
By that time Juan Dell — born Glenna Juandell Mitchell in Levelland, Texas, in April 1933 — had come a long way from her dirt-poor origins in a cotton farming community. There, as a child, she and her two sisters would let their imaginations run wild in the only playground they knew — the dirt prairie surrounding their home. It was there that Juan Dell first began creating artistic figures in the soil, said her son, Terry Wade.
In author Walt Wiggins’ 1981 book, Juan Dell, The First Lady of Western Bronze, the artist recalled her mother showing her some drawings when she was still a child.
“She was so proud of them, and even though she never expressed as much, I’m sure she yearned to be an artist of some kind,” Juan Dell Wade said. “Maybe that unspoken desire unknowingly motivated me into becoming an artist.”
She later took a painting class at a local community college, falling in love with the art of it immediately, Terry Wade said. “She learned that was what made her happy,” he said.
After marrying high school sweetheart Joe Wade and bearing three children, she returned to the art world, first painting and then moving into the field of sculpture following a trip to Taos in the late 1960s. Somewhere along the way she changed Juandell to Juan Dell and dropped the “Wade” from her name and became known professionally as Juan Dell.
Shortly thereafter, she and Joe Wade moved to Santa Fe, first opening a gallery near the Roundhouse and later one on Water Street called Joe Wade Fine Art. She became known for her bronze works of cowboys, Native Americans, historical figures — including Pancho Villa, Sacagawea and Gen. George Armstrong Custer — and of children trying to find their way through the myth of the West.
One piece, Tomboy, showcases a young girl playing cowboy, while another, Big Shot, features a little boy trying on a pair of too-big boots and a too-big hat.
Terry Wade said his mother was drawn to creating imagery from her background living in West Texas, where “she was exposed to both the way of the West and a lot of Western art, including paintings of windmills, cowboys, sculptures of those who lived in the West. She learned about [Western artists] Charlie Russell and Frederic Remington, and that’s where she got a lot of her inspiration to go into the Western art field.”
After the Wades divorced in the 1980s, Juan Dell began showing in other galleries around town while flamboyantly driving around town in a 1970s-era white Corvette.
“She was quite the persona around town in those days,” her son said. “She was always smiling, always pretty, always wearing beautiful clothes and always social. She liked to hang out with her friends and the luminaries in Santa Fe.”
She continued to create art well into the late-1990s, Kitsman said.
Stevens — who said that nearly every day someone pops into her gallery to ask what happened to the Shepherd Girl sculpture — said Juan Dell Wade “was a legend. Although she was trained, she had a natural talent for capturing the people of the West.”
The family plans a memorial service Monday at noon in the dining hall of the First Baptist Church, 1605 Old Pecos Trail.
