To curb chronic absences, Santa Fe Public Schools is working with the state Children, Youth and Families Department, law enforcement and courts to align a districtwide response to truancy.
This school year, Superintendent Veronica García created a task force of social workers, mental health professionals, police officers, judges and other community leaders involved with the truancy process.
"We all want to see school improvement, but we can't see that if kids aren't in class to be taught," García said. "I think traditionally across the country, students who are truant get suspended from school. If that worked, we would see improvement. But it doesn't work. That's why we're hoping to move to a more just and a more effective response."
The U.S. Department of Education says 1 in 5 high school students missed at least 15 days of school in 2015-16, the most recent data available.
During that school year, Santa Fe Public Schools had a chronic absentee rate of 20.9 percent compared to 22.4 percent in Albuquerque and 36.4 percent in Clovis, which had the highest rate in the state for a district with more than 700 students.
Capital High School Principal Jaime Holladay said students who consistently miss class often are working during school hours, managing mental health concerns or both.
"Truancy is always a symptom of a larger issue," said Holladay, who along with two full-time attendance coaches tries to identify root causes of chronic absenteeism.
"Sometimes we have to call employers and say, 'We need this student in school.' Other times we have to connect students to resources and say, 'Yes, they are going through a difficult time. But if they keep coming to school, we have resources that will help,' ” Holladay said.
"A third factor is learned behavior," she added. "Missing school in middle and elementary school becomes a habit that carries over to high school."
According to district policy, Santa Fe Public Schools will call home after three unexcused absences, schedule a parent meeting after five unexcused absences, hold a follow-up parent meeting after eight unexcused absences and refer students to CYFD for a welfare check after 10 absences. CYFD decides whether to involve law enforcement.
"We want to add in another step of family-centered meetings at the school with parents or guardians and try to do our best to put wrap-around services in place," said Pamela Romero, a CYFD investigation supervisor based in Santa Fe County.
"And if those services aren't working," she said, "then we would contact law enforcement to say, 'What do you think about this?'"
García said the task force, which includes Romero as well as representatives from the city, county, law enforcement, mental health professionals, the District Attorney's Office and a public defender, first met in August and is working on policy changes to put in place for next school year.
One potential change is a specialized magistrate court to handle truancy cases.
"The overall goal for me, as a judge presiding over this court, would be to examine how the community is failing to give the student the education he or she deserves," Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge Donita Sena said. "As a community we need to be cognizant of not shaming students and not shaming parents but saying, 'What is the issue?' And if there are resources we can tap into out there, then let's take a look because in most cases the problem is bigger than chronic absenteeism."
In April, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Attendance for Success Act, which prohibits public school districts and charter schools from resorting to suspension or expulsion as a punishment for absences and prohibits students from dropping out until all intervention efforts by the public school or CYFD to keep the student in an educational setting have been exhausted. The law also requires school districts to track and plan for absentee rates.
In New Mexico, parents of truant students can be convicted of a petty misdemeanor with a maximum $100 fine and community service for a first offense and a maximum $500 fine and six months in jail for a second offense. Sena, who served on the Santa Fe school board from 1997 to 2005, said she's never encountered an instance of a parent serving jail time for truancy in Santa Fe County.
"The goal is to never get to court," Sena said. "And Santa Fe Public Schools can't do that alone. That's why it's going to take involvement from CYFD, law enforcement, the whole community."
