Theresa Rodriguez handed another brown bag through a car window while reminding the parent behind the wheel that breakfast and lunch would be available Tuesday and every day for the near future.
The cafeteria manager wore plastic gloves outside Chaparral Elementary School on Monday as Santa Fe Public Schools began meal service during an extended closure in response to the state's COVID-19 outbreak.
Parents unsure about empty grocery store shelves and their own employment said the free meals bring welcome stability during a time of uncertainty. Elizabeth Alfaro, who has two kids at Chaparral Elementary, said her job with the U.S. Postal Service is still active, but her husband's work in the film industry was postponed.
"Our concerns are financial. Especially if we reach the point where neither of us is able to work," Alfaro said. "That's why we're taking advantage of the free food. … Anything helps."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week announced the state's public schools would be closed for at least three weeks from Monday through April 5. Public Education Department Communications Director Nancy Martira said the department ordered more than 155,000 breakfasts and lunches from a food service provider for Santa Fe Public Schools and eight other districts across the state whose cafeterias did not order food for this week because it is spring break.
The New Mexico National Guard arrived in Santa Fe with about 12,000 meals around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, and the district expects to distribute approximately 1,000 per day before cafeterias receive regular orders again next week, said Santa Fe Public Schools Executive Director of Facilities and Maintenance Gabe Romero.
Late Monday, the district created a new schedule for distribution, creating grab-and-go bags that will include breakfast and lunch and will be distributed once a day for the next three weeks.
Monday outside Chaparral and six other schools, the district handed out muffins and fruit for breakfast and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and potato chips for lunch.
"It's a good thing to know that you're going to get food even though the stores are running low. You know they'll be here," said Maricela Olivas, a mother of five with kids at Sweeney Elementary and Ortiz Middle School. She said she has received three weeks of paid leave from her job at Lowe's but is unsure what she'll do if school doesn't resume by then.
"I got time off. I have some friends who are not so lucky," she said. "I'm going to try to offer to help out, but … I still have five of my own."
Rodriguez and four other food service staff passed out 90 meals Monday at Chaparral. They had to turn away one father because his child was not present in the car; one mother was served on a bike with two kids in tow.
Rodriguez, who wore a black shirt that read "Love our students," said she was happy to work on what was supposed to be the first day of spring break.
"As soon as I heard about the closure, I though of all the kids who come into our cafeteria for what can be their only meals of the day," said Rodriguez, who has been in the district for 14 years. "I also think about all the parents making tough decisions right now. We want to be here to make everyone happy, and we will."
