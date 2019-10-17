Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, on Thursday withdrew her bid for the state Senate seat in Albuquerque’s District 21, saying she quickly realized after announcing her candidacy a week earlier that she didn’t have enough time to both campaign and run the district.
After launching her campaign Oct. 10, García, whose district contract ends in June 2021, said she would serve simultaneously as superintendent and a senator if she defeated the Republican incumbent, Mark Moores, who has held the seat since 2013.
This week, however, García found she couldn’t be successful as both a school leader in Santa Fe and a candidate in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights, where she has a home.
“The issue is the business of running a campaign,” she said in a phone interview Thursday between a visit to a high school debate class and a meeting with representatives from the nonprofit Communities In Schools.
“I thought I would have more time to raise money and knock on doors, but I just don’t. Looking at my schedule this week, I have no time for call time. I don’t even have time to make calls this weekend.”
School board members and at least one lawmaker lauded her decision.
“I’m surprised to hear that she withdrew, but I think it’s the right move,” said board member Steven Carrillo, who is facing an election Nov. 5. “I don’t think she could have held two jobs with a district our size.
“One day, she probably will be in the Senate,” he added. “She’s a policy wonk. She will make a great senator.”
Carmen Gonzales, who is challenging Carrillo, said, “If anybody could make both positions work, it would have been her.”
State Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who worked as a special-education teacher and professional development specialist for educators while she was a state representative between 1995 and 2010, said, “Education is one of the more complicated issues that we deal with because we have so many school districts and a complicated funding formula. It’s important to have educators in the Legislature because educators understand those issues best.
“But,” Stewart added, “it is very difficult to work in education at the same time you are a legislator, so I appreciate that the superintendent decided to stick with one job.”
García said she was inspired to run for office by an opportunity to respond to the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit, in which a state district judge ruled New Mexico has denied some of its most vulnerable students their right to an education by underfunding schools.
She also cited the lack of equal representation in the Senate, in which just nine of 42 members are women.
Last week, García cited retired lawmaker Cynthia Nava, who served as both a senator and superintendent of the Gadsden Independent School District from 2006-11, and state Rep. Andrés Romero, the House Education Committee chairman and an American history teacher at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School in Albuquerque, as examples of full-time educators who double as politicians.
García, who is in her fourth consecutive school year as superintendent of Santa Fe schools and also served in the position from 1999 to 2002, was the state’s first public education secretary from 2003-10 under then-Gov. Bill Richardson. Before returning to Santa Fe Public Schools, she was executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, a nonprofit child advocacy organization in Albuquerque.
García said Thursday she wasn’t sure if she would consider running for public office after her current contract with the school district ends.
“It’s premature for me to talk about what work I will be doing beyond 2021,” García said. “I have not formulated any other opinion about running for office. One thing I am very clear about is that I will continue to be a voice supporting policies that help improve public education.”
