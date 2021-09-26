Santa Fe Public Schools will offer remote tutoring for elementary school students in quarantine starting Monday, in addition to remote classes for students.
Through the new program, elementary school students in quarantine will be provided with a digital code for accessing help through Google Meet.
Students will be placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or having come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Teachers, an educational assistant and district volunteers will provide the tutoring, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said in an email.
The tutoring would provide “a vital bridge between classroom and home as students await the results of COVID tests,” said Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez in a statement.
Students who contract COVID-19 have to isolate for at least 10 days, and anyone identified as a close contact must isolate for five days before testing, per state rules.
Last week, the district announced 21 more COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Five students at both Capital High School and Wood Gormley Elementary School tested positive, along with two students at both Salazar and Ramirez Thomas elementary schools.
Ortiz Middle School, Kearny Elementary School, Nina Otero Community School, El Camino Real Academy and Gonzales Community School each reported one additional case, along with a staff member and another student at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School.
According to New Mexico Department of Health data, the state has identified 759 COVID-19 cases among children 9 years old or younger in Santa Fe County since the start of the pandemic.Children under 12 years of age remain ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
