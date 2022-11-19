Santa Fe School Board district boundaries saw slight changes following a redistricting process conducted this year based on 2020 census data.

Board Vice President Sarah Boses said Friday the new map, approved earlier this month, groups neighborhoods together logically, with a focus on contiguity, keeping communities together and keeping a “close eye on equity” to ensure all voices are represented.

The changes only alter the boundaries of the district each school board member represents; it does not rezone schools or affect student enrollment at particular schools.

