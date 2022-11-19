Santa Fe School Board district boundaries saw slight changes following a redistricting process conducted this year based on 2020 census data.
Board Vice President Sarah Boses said Friday the new map, approved earlier this month, groups neighborhoods together logically, with a focus on contiguity, keeping communities together and keeping a “close eye on equity” to ensure all voices are represented.
The changes only alter the boundaries of the district each school board member represents; it does not rezone schools or affect student enrollment at particular schools.
In addition to approving redrawn districts, the board also reassigned representation of a handful of schools to new board members.
By law, school boards nationwide are required to redraw their districts in the calendar year following the release of decennial census data, said Michael Sharp, vice president of Research and Polling Inc., the Albuquerque-based research firm responsible for presenting the board with possible redistricting maps.
The essential goal of school board redistricting — as is the case with legislative redistricting — is to ensure all voters have an equal opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.
Districts must be compact, contiguous and “substantially equal in population” — or plus or minus 5 percentage points of the ideal population of, for Santa Fe, 25,619 residents per school board member, according to the board.
Under federal law, districts must also respect minority voting rights, ensuring the voting strength of Native, Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters is not diluted.
All of the plans considered by the district met these four basic criteria, Sharp said.
Board members can also consider other factors — called “communities of interest” — in the redistricting process, which can include neighborhoods, historical and geographical boundaries and locations of schools.
“You can think of Santa Fe in different ways. What parts of the community should or should not be in the same district?” Sharp said.
Ultimately, the board selected a district map in which Agua Fría Street, Cerrillos Road, Interstate 25 and the Santa Fe River serve as major boundaries, with clean and sensible borders that avoid splitting neighborhoods, Boses said.
Under the approved redistricting plan, two of the five school board districts — districts 4 and 5 — are composed of mostly Hispanic voters, consistent with the 43 percent of Santa Fe’s population identified as Hispanic in census data.
The board provided opportunities for public comment on the boundaries online and at an in-person town hall.
“We wanted to make every attempt possible to get feedback and engagement from the community,” Boses said.
The new district boundaries will affect school board elections in November 2023.