When neighbors and visitors passed by 3003 Calle Caballero, they were welcomed by a grim sight: the charred carcass of an abandoned home that burned nearly two years ago.
The husk of the house remained littered with debris and trash — evidence of multiple people squatting and utilizing what's left of the property as a place to use drugs.
Brian Coleman, who lives next door, had long wondered when the city would knock down the structure — the only real option for what's left of it.
He awoke to his answer early Thursday morning.
"I was shocked," Coleman said. "I thought they were just going to do the landscaping. But no, they are tearing it down.
"They are going to need [bigger equipment] though," he added.
Workers for Daniel's Landscaping and Construction were at the property Thursday, beginning a two-week project to demolish the tattered remains of the home.
City Clerk and Director of Constituent Services Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the home's demolition was a "first-of-its-kind" move for city officials and a test case for how to handle similar properties.
An ordinance amendment approved two years ago gave the city increased ability to address "chronic nuisance" properties like the one on Calle Caballero. Still, Bustos-Mihelcic said the process has been slow for some frustrated neighbors.
The city had to reach out to the property owner before taking action, she said, which can take time.
Daniel Hall, who owns Daniel's Landscaping and Construction, said the bid process for the work also created delays. He originally submitted a bid for the job in August but was asked to resubmit his bid last month after the initial request for bids didn't net enough applications.
The New Mexican learned in 2020 the house was owned by an elderly man who lived in Las Cruces. After an "extensive" effort to reach the homeowner, Bustos-Mihelcic said, the City Council approved a resolution in August 2021 condemning the property.
"It's not the city's property," she said. "The city's role is to get into contact with these property owners so they take responsibility for the property."
The city's nuisance ordinance is a sort of catch-all, giving officials the ability to "initiate an internal investigation when a property accumulates six 'incidents' within a six-month period." An incident can include a call to the police or fire department, a code enforcement complaint or a call to the city's Constituent Services Department.
The amended process allows the city to work with property owners to address violations before taking more serious steps, including levying civil fines, forcing a sale of the property or seizing it outright.
Bustos-Mihelcic said there are three properties with current "abatement plans." The factors behind the cases can vary. While some involve abandoned and deteriorating homes, others draw complaints due to barking dogs or junked cars in the yard.
She said it's not uncommon for properties to be added to or taken off the list.
City Councilor Signe Lindell was one of four co-sponsors of the 2020 ordinance amendment and said nuisance complaints often involve issues that can be addressed in a single visit from code enforcement officials or police. But, she added, the city needed a better process for derelict properties.
Deteriorating buildings have created blight in cities across the nation for years, and it's long been believed a lack of attention to problem properties allows them to become a magnet for criminal activity — or, in the Calle Caballero case, a fire.
The "Broken Windows" theory, made famous in a 1982 article by social scientists James Wilson and George Kelling and later popularized in New York by former police Commissioner William Bratton and then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, argued visible triggers like broken windows, abandoned structures, vandalism and other minor crimes attract more serious criminal behavior.
The theory has its critics: A 2020 University of Kansas study found a program that demolished 559 abandoned residential properties in Kansas City, Mo., did not result in a reduction in violent crime or property crime nearby.
But in Santa Fe, neighbors living near 3003 Calle Caballero believe the abandoned home, which lies near Kearny Elementary School, has drawn a criminal element.
Sabrina Sanchez, a mother of three, said she's found hypodermic needles in her yard and can sometimes hear shouting and fights on the path behind her home that she suspects are coming from people heading to the house.
"It's not safe," she said. "Something needs to be done about it. Every time my kids walk by it, they comment on how dirty it is."
Hall said when his workers arrived, two people were found sleeping in a shed behind the home, days after city workers gave notice of the impending demolition.
Hall, who also has worked for the city to clear up tattered RVs and a homeless encampment, said the situation tears at him.
"We wish we could help them out more, but at the same time, you can't really help them until they are ready to change their lives," he said.
Problem properties can be found in various parts of the city.
For six years, Amy Gitnick has lived next to a property on Paseo de Peralta she says neighbors consider abandoned. She's met with relatives of the property owner who indicated the site was being prepared for sale.
Instead, she said, it has sat empty, falling into disrepair. In 2017, the city had the owners install a security system, which helped cut down on break-ins, but people still loiter nearby from time to time.
Gitnick said she and her neighbors worry about the possibility of fire fueled by accumulating trash.
"I've had to call an exterminator over the years for the mice and rats and now keep an outdoor trap near that side of the yard baited," she wrote in an email.
Bustos-Mihelcic, whose department takes complaints from city residents, said while she understands the frustration neighbors have with some properties around town, owners can have a variety of legitimate reasons for why their buildings fall into disrepair.
In some instances, she said, homeowners inherited the property from another family member and don't have the immediate funds to fix the home or are dealing with a problem tenant. In other cases, they live out of state and are unaware of squatters.
Bustos-Mihelcic said the city has worked to board up windows or place "No Trespassing" signs on properties, which makes it easier for police to remove individuals who don't belong.
"There are real financial hardships, and I definitely feel like we take a humanistic approach to things because we have to evaluate all this stuff," she said. "Sometimes it is not that simple."
In the case of the Paseo de Peralta house, the owner is listed in online property records as a 95-year-old man from Albuquerque. Efforts to reach the owner or members of his family were unsuccessful.
City Councilor Chris Rivera said he remembers receiving complaints about abandoned and vacant properties in the shadow of the 2008 recession but said it's largely tapered off since then.
He said the city's tight housing market makes even dilapidated properties more attractive than they once were.
"Homes just aren't sitting vacant for as long as they used to," he said.
Nationwide, nonprofits and community organizers in tight housing markets have taken steps to acquire abandoned properties.
In Oakland, Calif., where median home prices are nearing $1 million, Moms 4 Housing, a nonprofit that helps homeless and marginally housed mothers, was lauded for taking over a vacant property in West Oakland that it purchased through a land trust.
The group ultimately worked out a deal to turn it into a transitional home for homeless mothers.
Former Santa Fe City Councilor Rosemary Romero said problem properties can have a happy ending. She recalled when four or five long-abandoned homes in her Casa Linda neighborhood were falling apart. Now, she said, all but one have been purchased and are in the process of being rehabilitated.
"That's a success story," she said.
