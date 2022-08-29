Santa Fe’s popular veteran banners will line city streets after months of delay.

City Manager John Blair said Monday a shipment of brackets that will allow workers to begin hanging hundreds of banners on streetlight poles to honor local military veterans should arrive shortly and installation could start late next week.

The first half of the $95,000 bracket order was supposed to arrive Aug. 22, with the rest coming later this month, Blair said, but the manufacturer created delays.

Popular in the Community