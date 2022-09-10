For decades, Santa Fe’s oldest corral appeared abandoned as it became overrun with vegetation and fell into disrepair.

Now that the overgrown chamisa and broken glass has been cleared and the old wooden fence posts have been restored, the corral built by cowboy Jack Lambert sits proudly at the School for Advanced Research.

“It just seemed like a pity to see it fall down and fall away,” said the organization’s president, Michael Brown.

Popular in the Community