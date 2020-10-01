The city of Santa Fe took a significant financial hit in July as the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect consumer spending.
Gross receipts tax revenue for July fell by 35.2 percent — or $4.9 million — compared with a year ago, Bradley Fluetsch, the city's planning and investment officer, wrote in a memo to the governing body.
But there's a caveat.
In July 2019, the city received a "one-time settlement" of $3.7 million as part of an adjustment by the state Taxation and Revenue Department, Fluetsch wrote in the memo.
Factoring in the adjustment, which was made to correct errors that several large retailers had in their tax returns, some dating back several years, the decline in gross receipts tax revenue in July compared with July 2019 is 11.4 percent, or $1.2 million, the memo states.
Fluetsch said taxable gross receipts — the overall pool of commerce that can be taxed — fell significantly in a one-year period.
"Overall, the taxable gross receipts in Santa Fe [in July, compared with a year ago] decreased $54.8 million, or 16.6 percent," he wrote.
Fluetsch did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.
The city is keeping a close eye on the gross receipts tax, which is one of its primary sources of revenue for its general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations. In addition to affecting city coffers, the decrease in taxable gross receipts also equates to lost revenue for Santa Fe businesses.
All but five industries experienced declines in taxable gross receipts in July, according to Fluetsch's memo.
The accommodation and food services sector fell by 51 percent. It accounted for 9 percent of the overall activity in July, down from 15 percent in 2019.
The arts, entertainment and recreation sector was down 82.3 percent from 2019, accounting for less than 1 percent of the activity in July.
The retail trade sector decreased 7.6 percent, or $6.9 million. Retail trade accounted for 31 percent of the activity in July.
