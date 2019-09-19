Buy your gasoline now.
Santa Fe so far has been spared the spike in fuel prices experienced this week everywhere else in New Mexico and across the nation in the wake of the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch survey done Thursday in the pre-dawn hours found average Santa Fe fuel prices have increased only 2 cents over last week to $2.51 per gallon.
Meanwhile, New Mexico average gasoline prices this week are 13 cents higher than last week at $2.64 per gallon.
The Albuquerque average price per gallon soared 24 cents to $2.70 per gallon, Las Cruces is up 23 cents to $2.66 and Farmington rose 17 cents to $2.76 per gallon, according to AAA.
Drone attacks at to major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have taken 5.7 million barrels per day off the market, about 6 percent of the global supply, AAA said.
The national average fuel price rose 10 cents to $2.64 per gallon.
Fuel prices in Santa Fe remain 20 cents lower than the same week last year.