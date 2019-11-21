Arthur Sze, Santa Fe’s first poet laureate, won a 2019 National Book Award for Sight Lines, his 10th book of poetry.
He received $10,000 and a bronze sculpture at an awards ceremony and benefit dinner this week in New York City.
“Winning the National Book Award is the opportunity of a lifetime, and having my book selected as the best book of the year is a huge honor,” said Sze, 68, a professor emeritus at the Institute of American Indian Arts.
Established in 1950, the National Book Awards celebrate the best writing in America in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature. Since 1989, the awards have been overseen by the nonprofit National Book Foundation. Books are nominated by publishers and finalists and winners are selected by a panel of five judges in each category.
“I had to give a short speech [at the awards ceremony], so I said that poetry matters now more than ever. Poetry is an essential language. Poetry helps us see clearly, feel deeply and envision what really matters. It has a crucial role to play in our society and in the world,” Sze said.
His previous books include the 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist Compass Rose; 2009’s The Ginkgo Light, winner of the PEN Southwest Book Award; and 1995’s Archipelago, winner of the American Book Award. His 2001 book of Chinese poetry translations, The Silk Dragon, received the Western States Book Award.
“Every book since River River [1987] has been worthy of a major award,” said Jon Davis, who served as Santa Fe’s poet laureate from 2012-14. “So, I’m thrilled that he won. Sight Lines is a continuation and deepening of Arthur’s life work, a work that arises out of his unique way of being in the world — endlessly curious and open to experiences, ideas, creatures, and those creatures we call humans. Arthur’s work explores the web of relationships and complex interactions we’re embedded in, using forms and approaches that, though rooted in Chinese poetry and various threads of American poetics, are his alone, refined and honed over the last 35 years.”
