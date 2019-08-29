David Silver, who has been the city of Santa Fe’s emergency management director for a little over four years, is leaving.
Silver, 31, said Thursday he is going to work for Los Alamos National Laboratory as its emergency preparedness coordinator.
“It’s been an awesome opportunity to grow this department from when I came in — it had one person to now two — and hopefully we’ll get some grant money to expand it even more,” he said. “But I’m looking for more growth, so the lab’s going to give me that opportunity.”
As emergency management director, Silver spearheaded efforts to deal with major flooding after a severe rain last year that was billed as a 1,000-year event.
“We had some tough times getting through the flood last year, and we’re still working on getting over a million dollars in funding from the state,” he said. “It’s a long process, but we’re working through it, and hopefully we’re going to get a good amount of money back to pay for some of the costs that we had.”
During his tenure, Silver said he brought the city about $750,000 in grant money, mostly for the police and fire departments.
Silver said Kyle Mason, the city’s emergency management specialist, is taking the helm on an interim basis.
“The office has only been around maybe 10 years, but there’s never been kind of an opportunity for continued growth after someone leaves,” he said, adding that Mason will now help with that continuity.
Silver succeeded Andrew Phelps, who left the city in early 2015 to become director of Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management.
Silver’s last day is Friday, but it won’t be the usual 9-to-5 shift.
“I told Ray for Zozobra I wasn’t going to leave him,” he said, referring to Zozobra event organizer Ray Sandoval.
“When I accepted the position at Los Alamos, I told them I wasn’t going to just get up and leave the city. I needed to see some things through, and Zozobra is one of them,” said Silver, who will continue to live in Santa Fe.
A new job isn’t the only big life change for Silver. He is getting married this weekend.
