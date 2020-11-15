A Santa Fe County man in his 80s and a Rio Arriba County man in his 70s were among the seven additional deaths from COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health Sunday.
The state also announced 1,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 92 in Santa Fe County.
On Sunday, 506 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for the disease.
Since the pandemic reached New Mexico in March, COVID-19 has claimed 1,215 lives statewide, including 22 in Santa Fe County and 19 in Rio Arriba County.
Bernalillo County recorded four more deaths Sunday and Sandoval County added one fatality.
Bernalillo County had 252 new infections, while Doña Ana County added 165, San Juan County reported 67, Chaves County had 53 and Sandoval County logged 52.
Sunday's statistics did not include every known case.
"Due to a disruption in the reporting system, the following data does not reflect a complete total for today’s case update," the Department of Health said in a news release. "The delayed results will be included in the state’s reporting as they are received and confirmed."
In the past 28 days, the Department of Health has reported at least one COVID-19 case at eight long-term care facilities in Santa Fe County — Brookdale, Casa Real, El Castillo, The Legacy, Kingston Residence, Mi Casa Bonita, Pacifica Senior Living and Vista Hermosa.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.