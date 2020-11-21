Tom Miller, manager of Santa Fe's public rink, figures he's on thin ice with everything to lose.
And so it was that Miller last week filed a whistleblower complaint against four city employees, including his direct supervisor and Mayor Alan Webber.
Miller, 55, has feuded with Webber's administration for much of the year. Almost none of it was personal, at least not to Miller. His interest is in keeping his job, of course. But doing it well means advocating for the ice arena and the quality of life it brings to people living in the arid West.
Miller says the rink is a success story, yet city government has tried to minimize its value to Santa Fe residents. The coronavirus pandemic has made that easier, as the arena has been closed for most of 2020.
Trouble between Miller and city executives began in springtime.
Miller received a written reprimand from his boss after writing an email about attributes of the ice arena.
John Muñoz, director of the recreation department, said Miller had violated the government's ethics code by using city email for "personal benefit."
Miller's view is different.
"I did not benefit," he said. "As the ice arena manager, I advocated to the extent needed to inform the skating community and taxpayers."
But, Miller said, the reprimand has heightened his concerns about how he communicates with the general public. How much can he say without crossing the city's fine line?
In writing the reprimand, Muñoz said Miller behaved in a way "which reflects poorly on the integrity of the city of Santa Fe."
It's a reach to claim the city government's glittering reputation was sullied by Miller writing one email seen by skaters and hockey teams. Since Miller manages the rink, it would be an upset if he did anything less than push for his program's continuation.
After the clash over Miller's advocacy for the arena, Webber's staff published a one-sided and inaccurate statement about the rink.
The city exaggerated the arena's expenses. Its revenue and usage were underplayed. The city's account is still posted on its website.
Miller responded with a detailed budget breakdown of the rink and other recreation programs.
The ice arena is only one of the recreational areas at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. A swimming pool, fitness section and gym also are part of the complex. All operate at deficits, but Webber's administration focused only on the ice arena in its published statement about runaway expenses.
Webber's staff wrote: "The ice rink is one of the most expensive facilities that the City operates. It requires an annual subsidy in the neighborhood of $330,000 per year to operate, with losses as high as $467,000 in a single year. It also serves a smaller number of people than many of our other recreational facilities."
Miller challenged the math and the tone of a central administration that singled out his recreational program as a money pit.
Throwing out statistics from this year, when all recreation programs were disrupted by the pandemic, Miller says the ice arena has a record that defies the city's description and criticisms.
"The ice arena makes more revenue than Fort Marcy’s user fees and pool fees combined," he said.
As for usage, the rink isn't at the bottom of recreation programs. Its headcount of customers in a normal year is about 50,000. Patrons using the Fort Marcy pool and all its other recreational offerings number approximately 56,000 annually.
Among programs at the Chavez Center, the rink was the largest generator of revenue at $310,000. Its expenses were higher at $399,000. This was the case for every recreation program at the Chavez Center.
For example, the pool's budget was $869,600, and its revenues were $292,700. The gym had a budget of $259,680 on revenues of $169,500.
Parks cost money to maintain. So do city recreation programs. Miller's real fear is the city maneuvering to close the rink and convert it to an indoor soccer complex or a multipurpose recreation area.
I have no rooting interest in the ice arena. I'm not a skater, and I once turned down tickets to watch the great Mario Lemieux when he was at the height of his powers with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
But singling out the rink for economic scrutiny hurts the city administration's credibility far more than the email Miller wrote.
Miller, who makes $28.05 an hour, says he hopes his whistleblower complaint will prevent retaliation and keep the rink alive.
He's in an odd spot. The more he advocated for a city program, the more he crossed sticks with the powers that be.
