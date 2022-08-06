For some wannabe mechanics in Santa Fe, the dream of getting that broken-down car that’s been sitting in their front yard for years up and running again is about to end.

By choice or by force.

A series of revisions to the city’s junk vehicle ordinance, designed to make it easier for the city’s code enforcement officers to carry out the law, will go into effect Tuesday.

