Most Santa Fe residents who weighed in on city spending priorities through a recent survey said basic services, such as trash pickup and road maintenance, were at the top of their list.
Housing and jobs came in second.
At the bottom of the list: Capital projects, such as redevelopment of the 64-acre midtown campus.
As city officials continued to wrestle with an estimated $100 million revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year amid the COVID-19 crisis, they asked for residents’ input on how shrinking funds should be spent. They launched an online community survey last month.
Results released earlier this week showed more than 5,500 people filled out the online form, though only about 4,100 of them live inside city limits.
The city lauded the effort, noting its success in drawing a high number of participants. But the survey’s demographic data raised questions about whether the group of respondents adequately reflected the city’s population. An overwhelming number of city residents who responded live in the north-side City Council District 1 and east-side District 2. Most participants were 55 and older, the data shows, and they were disproportionately white; 72 percent identified themselves as white or Caucasian, compared with 17 percent who said they were Hispanic.
At a public meeting Monday and in statements released later in the week, city officials gave a different number for Hispanic respondents: 33 percent.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon called it “a big deal” that a third of respondents were Hispanic, and Constituent Services Director Kristine Mihelcic said that number was a good representation of the city’s Hispanic population — which census data shows is about 55 percent.
Chacon on Friday said the estimate had been made in error. The overall rate of Hispanic participants was 17 percent, she said in an email, while 18 percent of the 4,100 city residents who responded to the survey were Hispanic.
“It’s a good start,” City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta said of the survey results during a council Finance Committee meeting Monday.
However, he said, similar efforts in the future should better represent residents from all four districts and should more accurately reflect the city’s diversity.
“We need to figure out how to represent the Hispanic, Latino residents we have and the younger residents,” Abeyta said.
It’s important that these surveys be as inclusive as possible, he added, “so you know you’re not having one segment controlling or dictating what happens to the rest.”
Mihelcic agreed the effort to gather input on city residents’ priorities can improve following this initial survey. “We feel there is so much to learn and so many ways to grow and get better at this,” she said.
A series of surveys are planned in the coming months, Mihelcic said. The findings won’t be used as a policymaking document, but rather to obtain a better overview of residents’ priorities and gain insight into how to navigate this economic crisis, she said.
The 4,100 city residents who responded make up nearly 5 percent of Santa Fe’s population, which stacks up well with responses to similar surveys conducted in other cities, Mihelcic said.
Only 92 people took a survey in Sacramento, Calif., which is 0.02 percent of its population of 508,000, she said. And in Southlake, Texas, with a population of 32,300, about 3.4 percent of residents — 1,084 — participated.
The more people who respond, the better the survey gauges public sentiment, she added.
Chacon acknowledged the lack of representation by Hispanic residents in the Santa Fe survey and said most surveyors have a hard time getting minorities and younger residents to respond.
“Yes, we need to do better to engage our hispanic residents,” she said in an email Friday. “This is not new. And this information we gathered from this survey will be instrumental in helping us do that.
“But let’s not let that overshadow the huge success this survey was, including hearing from our hispanic residents,” she added. “… We now have data on what that population cares about and what they want to see from their city. Just because they were underrepresented does not negate that fact.”
According to the survey, residents overwhelmingly favored putting essential, day-to-day services at the top of the list, such as park and street maintenance, trash pickup, recycling and code enforcement.
“Our core functions are very important to them,” Mihelcic said.
The next most popular on the list were “services and programs that support neighborhood livability, housing and jobs.”
That was closely followed by city workers’ salaries and benefits.
Far fewer respondents prioritized investments in programs for youth, families and seniors; economic development; arts and culture programs; and capital projects, such as the massive redevelopment of the former college campus in the midtown area, work at Santa Fe Regional Airport and other infrastructure improvements.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal said some results surprised her, such as most residents giving the golf course and tourism low priority.
Villarreal said she’s not always a fan of surveys because working families might be unaware they exist or might not know how to gain access to them if they’re online.
“But I think it was good to see that, to get a pulse of certain parts of the community,” she said.
