Vehicles speeding along Bishops Lodge Road have been a headache for resident Jim Taylor for nearly two years.
Taylor is part of a group of residents who have tried to persuade the city of Santa Fe to address the issue. Drivers treat the winding, two-lane road between Santa Fe and Tesuque like a freeway, Taylor said, routinely traveling 20 to 30 mph over the speed limit.
City staff told Taylor mobile speed-enforcement vehicles — often called speed vans — could be a temporary fix for the problem until a more permanent solution was developed. Months later, however, city officials are still unsure whether they will relaunch the so-called speed van program.
“Just look in [The New Mexican’s] opinion section over the past few months,” Taylor said, referring to several letters to the editor. “People are concerned about speeding. I’m just amazed that there hasn’t been more talk about this.”
Speed vans — unmanned vehicles equipped with video cameras intended to capture footage and images of speeding drivers — were last used by the city in 2013. A year earlier, a man wearing a nightshirt was captured by a speed van’s camera firing on the vehicle late at night and then leading Santa Fe police on a chase.
The highly unpopular vehicle was parked that night on Bishops Lodge Road.
The man, who later pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property, told police he had been frustrated because had received a citation based on evidence from the speed van and discovered there was no process for disputing the ticket, according to court documents.
While the city of Albuquerque recently announced a plan to bring speed cameras back to its streets to curb speeding-related fatalities, the Santa Fe City Council has taken a more stop-and-go approach to restarting the speed-monitoring program.
The city ran its speed van program, called STOP, from 2009-13. The program ended after a contract with provider Redflex Traffic Systems was allowed to expire amid a bribery scheme in other states that resulted in prison time for the company’s chief executive and a hefty settlement.
The city never approved a new contract with another firm.
In 2017, city councilors tried to revive the program. They narrowly voted to bring it back, but the plan was put on hold in 2019 to evaluate a police traffic enforcement initiative in which 10 dedicated officers would crack down on several offenses, including texting while driving and running red lights.
The vans became another topic of discussion in January, when the City Council was scheduled to discuss a contract with Arizona-based Verra Mobility. The contract was tabled, however, after councilors raised issues with the number of speed vans in the contract and the revenue split with the company from fines generated from the vehicles.
Councilors also raised concerns about the public’s general perception of speed vans. Some noted the current council has many different members than those who voted for the vans’ return in 2017.
While Taylor might be in favor of seeing speed vans along his residential road — and Santa Fe police say they free up resources that can be used for other purposes — the vehicles remain controversial in the city. Many members of the public say they are a government intrusion.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email the department is planning to pursue the contract that was halted in January. The City Council’s Quality of Life Committee recently requested an update on the contract presented in January. The department is hoping to bring the contract back to the Quality of Life Committee soon for consideration, he wrote.
The original contract included two camera-equipped vans and four transportable systems positioned at various points in the city to catch speeders. Drivers caught by the system receive citations in the mail.
According to a city memo, the program netted 33,370 speeding citations during its first stint. Another city memo noted a steady increase in motor vehicle crashes in Santa Fe From from 2009-18, which reportedly slowed during the years the speed vans were in operation.
Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the department has noticed an increase in speeding along the city’s main thoroughfares, especially now that workers are returning to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the department is tracking down problem areas so it will know where it focus its staffing.
Traditionally, police departments have used speed blitzes or speed traps to reduce speeding, but those strategies require a high level of worker hours.
Unmanned technologies, like speed vans and speed display monitors, help free up resources.
City Councilor Signe Lindell is the only sitting councilor who voted in favor of the resolution in 2017. She said exploring technology that helps with the department’s manpower issues is worth it.
“I think we are short on police. We have lots and lots of complaints about speeding,” Lindell said Friday. “I think any time that we can free up police power for other activities by using technology, I think it’s a good idea.”
She added the city would explore the data and decide if it makes sense to continue the program if the contract is approved.
Tapia said the city has been using a speed monitor, which displays a driver’s speed as they pass by. The monitor also relays speeding information to the department. Based on data collected by the monitor, he said, a speeding driver typically slows while passing the device.
The department has only one monitor now, Tapia said, but has ordered two more.
The speed monitors, similar to the speed vans, can only be installed on city streets, as opposed to some of the more troublesome roadways, such as St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road, which are owned and maintained primarily by the state. The city will assume possession of close to 8 miles of state roads, including stretches of St. Michael’s Drive and Cerrillos Road, in August.
While enforcement strategies are important, Erick Aune, a transportation planning officer with the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization, wrote in an email road design plays a vital role as well.
Aune shared an excerpt from a 2021 report by the Smart Growth American and National Complete Streets Coalition, which noted “designing roads for slower speeds that are self-enforcing also reduces the need to rely on law enforcement.”
Aune wrote it was “ironic and deeply frustrating” to see cities continue to build roadways that entice dangerous driving behaviors.
A proposal to make Bishop Lodge Road seem “more residential” to reduce inherent speeding was brought to members of the neighborhood association, Taylor said, adding he favored the plan.
In the meantime, he would still like to see something done about speeding.
If that means bringing back speed vans, Taylor said, he would support it.
