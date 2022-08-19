Following an almost four-month search for a new finance director, the city of Santa Fe announced Friday it has hired Emily Oster to fill the vacant position.

The 40-year-old Santa Fe resident, who most recently worked as the deputy secretary of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, will assume the role Sept. 6. She said she is excited to head a department in the midst of an overhaul, one that is meant to bring the agency into the 21st century and curb a string of tardy audits that have led to increased attention from the State Auditor's Office.

Oster will be paid $139,000 a year as an at-will employee. 

