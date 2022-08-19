Following an almost four-month search for a new finance director, the city of Santa Fe announced Friday it has hired Emily Oster to fill the vacant position.
The 40-year-old Santa Fe resident, who most recently worked as the deputy secretary of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, will assume the role Sept. 6. She said she is excited to head a department in the midst of an overhaul, one that is meant to bring the agency into the 21st century and curb a string of tardy audits that have led to increased attention from the State Auditor's Office.
Oster will be paid $139,000 a year as an at-will employee.
"The fact that the community that I have lived in for most of my adult life has a problem that I think I can help fix, that is an exciting opportunity to me," Oster said in an interview Friday. "It appeals to me because I believe in public service and using my professional skills to help the community."
Oster will succeed Mary McCoy, who left the position in late April just a few days after State Auditor Brian Colón announced his intent to become more involved in the city's finances. It was unclear if McCoy resigned or was fired.
The city had failed for the third year in a row to submit its state-mandated audit by Dec. 15.
Oster will oversee all Finance Department operations, including development and oversight of the city's $340 million-plus budget and fiscal reporting responsibilities.
She was approached about the vacant position by a friend who worked at the city and encouraged her to apply, she said.
"I started thinking about where I was at professionally and felt like this would be a great opportunity to serve the community with something that aligns well with my skill set," she said.
Oster received her master's degree in accountancy from the University of New Mexico in 2009 and earned her certified public accountant license in 2010. Eight years later, she was licensed as a chief procurement officer.
Before serving as deputy secretary of taxation and revenue for the state, she worked as the chief financial officer of the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender and as the CFO and director of compliance and quality control at the State Auditor's Office.
Oster was responsible for keeping up-to-date quality control procedures and quality control reviews for audits in the State Auditor's Office.
She also worked at the state Department of Finance and Administration, where she said she stood up an internal unit that was responsible for fixing a cash reconciliation issue.
City Manager John Blair, who was hired in January, said Oster's background made her an attractive candidate during the hiring process.
"Really, I think I am quite confident that this Finance Department will be significantly stronger whenever Emily wants to leave — 25 years from now," he said with a chuckle.
Assistant Finance Director Alexis Lotero has led the department in an interim capacity since McCoy's exit, with Chief Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano stepping into the assistant finance director role.
Bejarano has appeared at City Council meetings over the past few months to offer biweekly updates on the progress of audits. The one for fiscal year 2021 has yet to be submitted to the state, while the audit for 2022 is due Dec. 15.
Wrangling the audit process into compliance will be one of Oster's first tasks, she said.
"First and foremost, I think we need to get the audits caught up," Oster said. "We need to address the timeliness of the audits and get the 2021 and 2022 audits turned in."
On a more extended time frame, Oster said, she will work toward modernization of the department and continue to recruit more finance staff to plug vacancies, an effort that has grown increasingly difficult in recent years across the country.
"We need to install a culture of customer service where we define customers very broadly," she said. "Everyone from a colleague in the Finance Department to a citizen, those are all my customers."