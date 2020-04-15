The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has started to seep into the finances of the city's Water Division.
The city reported Tuesday a 37 percent spike last month in the number of notices for late payment of water bills compared to a year ago.
Anticipating financial hardships among Santa Feans as the spread of the new coronavirus started to worsen, the city instituted a moratorium on water shut-offs for nonpayment of bills, effective March 18.
But the city emphasized at the time that water would not be free and that water charges would continue to accrue and be owed — a point reiterated Tuesday by city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon, adding that other utility services will also continue to be billed.
"Since the city has continued to provide water, sewer and trash services to these customers, even during the moratorium on shut-offs, the utility bills continue to accrue," she wrote in an email. "The full amount of the utility bills are owed to the city of Santa Fe."
The city has said customers who are behind on their bills need to contact the water utility to make payment arrangements or to find out if there are subsidies for which they qualify.
"We are hoping … people will reach out to us before the amount in arrears is overwhelming," Chacon wrote. "People need to know that by working with us, they can get control over their bills and know what to expect."
The city's water utility can be reached via email at utilitycustomerservice@santafenm.gov or by phone at 505-955-4333. For more information, go to santafenm.gov/customer_service_and_utility_billing.
"While our office building doors are closed to the public, we are still available to all customers through the phone, email, website and chat online, to assist all customers," Chacon wrote.
The year-over-year increase in late payments started in January, but the percentage increases became bigger each passing month as the spread of the coronavirus continued to grow, according to data provided at the request of The New Mexican.
In January, the city’s Public Utilities Department delivered 794 notices of late payment for water bills compared to 700 in January 2019. In February, the city delivered 769 notices compared to 661 in February 2019. And in March, the city delivered 1,020 notices of late payment, or 276 more than in March 2019.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.