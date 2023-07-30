luckettart2.tiff

More than 200 pages of photographs of the art collection — which includes masks, stone objects, African sculptures, carved stone heads and “geological specimens” — owned by Al Luckett Jr., his wife and “various investor entities” were submitted as evidence.

 Courtesy photo

Shrouded in bubble wrap, labeled with tape and piled in mounds, a massive collection of Native American, Oceanic and African art — including pieces believed by some to date back more than 3,000 years — is at the center of a court battle pending in the state’s First Judicial District Court since 2012.

Described in court documents as “a culturally significant ethnographic collection” worth millions of dollars, the collection of “approximately 30 tons (60,000 pounds) of delicate art and artifacts of various materials and age” has been the subject of multiple court actions filed in state District Court, plus the New Mexico Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, as well as U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

A couple in their 70s spent more than three years in the Santa Fe County jail on a contempt of court charge before agreeing in 2021 to allow some of the artifacts to be sold to satisfy a $900,000 civil court judgment against them.

luckett art.tiff

