Cliff Mills signs prints as Alex Usatine looks through his work in June 2019 on the Plaza. The city granted a six-month extension to licenses held by artist vendors who sell on the Santa Fe Plaza on Friday.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

City Manager John Blair granted a six-month extension to licenses held by artist vendors who sell on the Santa Fe Plaza after some expressed worries about their licenses for the city-run vendor program expiring at the end of the year.

Program Manager Isabella Sharpe sent an email Friday announcing the extensions. 

The city's juried artisan program showcases local artists on the Santa Fe Plaza and provides them with a high-profile storefront. From March through October each year, licensed vendors are required to set up on the Plaza for 12 to 15 days each month, depending on their license type. Some artists opt to sell on the Plaza during the winter months as well, saying it provides them necessary income. 

