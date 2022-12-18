Cliff Mills signs prints as Alex Usatine looks through his work in June 2019 on the Plaza. The city granted a six-month extension to licenses held by artist vendors who sell on the Santa Fe Plaza on Friday.
City Manager John Blair granted a six-month extension to licenses held by artist vendors who sell on the Santa Fe Plaza after some expressed worries about their licenses for the city-run vendor program expiring at the end of the year.
Program Manager Isabella Sharpe sent an email Friday announcing the extensions.
The city's juried artisan program showcases local artists on the Santa Fe Plaza and provides them with a high-profile storefront. From March through October each year, licensed vendors are required to set up on the Plaza for 12 to 15 days each month, depending on their license type. Some artists opt to sell on the Plaza during the winter months as well, saying it provides them necessary income.
As the program's five-year licensing period was coming to an end, local artists licensed with the Plaza artist and artisan vendor program previously said they were timely in reapplying but still worried they would lose their licenses on Dec. 31, missing out on two months of sales and income until the next season's licenses would be issued on March 1.
The 2017 city ordinance that lays out rules for the program tasks the city manager with designating a jury panel by Oct. 31 every five years to review applicants and assign rankings according to various criteria. Licenses are then awarded based on the rankings.
However, that jury panel has not yet been designated. The city sent out news releases in November and again last week soliciting applicants for jury panelists. However, Sharpe said she received only two letters of interest from prospective jury panelists.
"This year, we simply have not had interest from community members to participate as a jury member," Sharpe wrote in an email. "I have reached out to previous jury members, sent emails, press release, social media posts, and reached out to boards and commissions. We are again advertising for these positions and starting another round of outreach."
If a selection panel has not been established or the applications have not been issued, the ordinance says the city manage may extend the licenses for up to a year.
Four artists from the program came before the mayor and City Council during Wednesday evening's meeting to ask city officials to renew their licenses.
"The two-month or more closure the city proposes creates great financial and life hardship on those of us that continue to sell our artwork on these cold winter days," artist Pam Slipyan told city councilors. "Please, please, I'm respectfully asking that the city extend our licenses until the selection process is complete."
Another artist, Patricia Wyatt, said she had been in the program for 23 years, through four jurying processes and "never experienced what's happening at the moment.
"We've been told that they have been unable to find a jury," Wyatt said, and because of that, "we've been asked to no longer sell after Dec 31."
Annette Gonzales told councilors her mother, Martha Wright, had been selling jewelry on the Plaza for decades. Without a definite answer on whether they would be able to sell on the Plaza in 2023, Gonzales said, their purchasing trip for materials was up in the air.
"The city manager has the administrative authority according to the ordinance," Gonzales said.
Bead artist Claudia Chavez said she planned to set up and sell on the Plaza on New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President's Day, given the amount of tourists on the Plaza on those holidays.
"Even though it's winter and cold, we still go out," Chavez said. "Any other favorable winter days are needed as this is my livelihood."
The city issues 19 total licenses for 16 spaces on the Plaza. The program received applications from 33 prospective vendors in October, including many current vendors who reapplied.