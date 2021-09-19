Santa Fe has released its first community survey as part of a process to address public art and monuments.
The survey asks participants three questions about Santa Fe’s history and culture:
- How can we come to a fuller understanding of the history of Santa Fe?
- How can we build healthier relationships while acknowledging our differences?
How can we become good ancestors to our children, their children and generations to come?
Responses to the questions, limited to 300 words each, will help inform the city’s Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, according to a news release.
While city officials and previous mayors have voiced a need to discuss controversial monuments, a formal process wasn’t created until after a group of protesters pulled the Plaza obelisk, known as the Soldiers Monument, from its base on Indigenous Peoples Day last year.
In July, the city selected the Albuquerque-based nonprofit Artful Life to run the CHART process, led by co-directors Valerie Martinez and Jenice Gharib.
The process is expected to run through at least May.
Martinez and Gharib plan to hire eight to 12 CHART facilitators. They expect to hold a meeting with finalists in the last week of September.
Team training will take place after Sept. 30, and each facilitator will be paid $20 to $30 an hour for five to 10 hours of work per week.
According to the city news release, more than 150 people signed up to be considered as a facilitator before the application period closed Sept. 3, and more than 300 others signed up to be CHART discussion participants.
The survey can be found at chartsantafe.com.
