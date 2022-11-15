The city of Santa Fe announced this week it has hired former Clovis Regional Airport Manager James Harris to manage the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

Harris, who began working in the position Monday, has more than 12 years of airport management experience and is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives, the city said in a news release.

In a statement, City Manager John Blair said Harris is “extraordinarily qualified” to lead a facility overhaul “and to guarantee that our airport meets the needs of both residents and visitors.”

