The city of Santa Fe announced this week it has hired former Clovis Regional Airport Manager James Harris to manage the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
Harris, who began working in the position Monday, has more than 12 years of airport management experience and is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives, the city said in a news release.
In a statement, City Manager John Blair said Harris is “extraordinarily qualified” to lead a facility overhaul “and to guarantee that our airport meets the needs of both residents and visitors.”
The change in leadership comes as contractors for a $20 million airport terminal upgrade seek a delayed completion date of March 1 due to supply chain problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former airport manager Mark Baca resigned from the position in August after working for 32 years with the city, citing “lack of trust, resources and surreptitiousness” from his superiors, TheNew Mexican reported. Then-operations manager Bobbi Huseman filled the position in the interim.
Before becoming manager of Clovis Regional Airport, Harris worked as airport operations superintendent for Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La.
Harris graduated from Everglade University in Boca Raton, Fla., with a Bachelor of Science in aviation/aerospace operations management. He also completed Private Pilot Ground School and is a former U.S. Marine Corps aviation operation specialist.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the City of Santa Fe team and eager to get up and running to help enhance the passenger experience at the Santa Fe Regional Airport,” Harris said in a statement.