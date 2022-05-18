The city Independent Citizens' Redistricting Commission will host a series of public meetings through late May and June to gather public feedback on five potential redistricting maps.
The commission began meeting earlier this year in preparation for the November 2023 election.
The new plan, according to city code, should be put to a vote by the City Council three months prior to a municipal election. The goal is to have a new district map to present to the council for approval in July.
The meetings will be held in person at 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
May 24: Main Library, 145 Washington Ave.
June 14: Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 Rodeo Road.
June 28: Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
"We are encouraging everyone to look atthe maps and concepts, provide us feedback, and be involved in this process," said commission chairwoman Lilliemae Ortiz. "Fair and accurate district are a key element of our election system, and it is important for our residents to be engaged as we move forward."
According to a city ordinance, the commission is supposed to meet at least every 10 years to redraw the district boundaries based on U.S. Census Bureau data.
The 2020 census, released Aug. 1, showed Santa Fe is the fastest-growing city in the state, with about 19,757 more residents — an increase of 29 percent — since 2010, though much of the growth in that time was due to annexation. The city’s population is about 87,500.
According to a presentation from Albuquerque-based Research and Polling, Inc., each district should have between 20,783 and 22,969 residents. The districts cannot be gerrymandered by racial, or other demographic lines.
To meet those mandates, changes likely will have to be made to District 4, which holds the bulk of the imbalance with about 13 percent more residents than acceptable.
District 4, currently represented by Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Amanda Chavez, stretches from Interstate 25 to the south, Cerrillos Road to the west, Rufina Street to the north, and Baca Street to the east.
District 2 and District 3 have populations between 5 percent and 5.5 percent less than needed. District 1 needs a 2.22 percent increase to reach an ideal population.