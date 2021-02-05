Santa Fe Recreation Director John Munoz resigned Friday, city officials said.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said Munoz accepted a job offer in Las Cruces, where his family lives.
"John Munoz brought a deep commitment to customer service in his work for the people of Santa Fe," Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. "When it came to our recreational facilities, he worked hard to create a user-friendly culture. We'll miss him and wish him great success as he returns to the private sector."
Gino Rinaldi, director of Senior Services, will serve as acting recreation director.
Munoz could not be reached for comment.
Munoz was named to the post in 2018 after working as the director of Sitel call center in Las Cruces, one of the largest private employers in Southern New Mexico before its closure in 2017.
Munoz took a nearly 19 percent pay cut in 2020 as part of the city's reorganization plan, dropping from $117,000 to $95,000 a year.
"I felt I had a good working relationship with him," Councilor Michael Garcia said. "I wish him all the best in his next endeavor that he is undertaking."
Councilor Signe Lindell said she was grateful for the work Munoz did while in the role.
"He was very responsive to constituents," Lindell said. "Which I very much appreciated. We'll miss him."
