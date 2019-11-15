The city disclosed Friday it received 21 proposals in response to a so-called request for expressions of interest to redevelop Santa Fe’s Midtown Campus.
“This response confirms our conviction that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement.
“The people who have stepped up with proposals are local, national, and international. Their ideas are big and small, immediate and long-term. It’s a great response,” he said.
The city said it will begin the evaluation process by grouping respondents into four categories: master developers, project developers, business tenants and business owner/academic institutions.
The city, which had previously declined to disclose how many applications it had received, listed each of the respondents. They include Raffles Education Corp., a Singapore-based education company that at one time expressed interest in purchasing the campus lease from Laureate Education, which used to operate the Santa Fe University of Art and Design on the site before closing the school in 2018, leaving the campus in the hands of the city.
Other respondents include the University of New Mexico, Homewise, Santa Fe Sound Studios, Specialized Capital Partners and the Department of Energy’s Los Alamos Field Office, according to the city.
“All of the master developers have strong local partners in Santa Fe,” the city said in a news release. “All of the respondents in the other categories are Santa Fe-based.”
The city, however, did not disclose the details of their proposals.
Daniel Hernandez, principal of Proyecto, a nationally recognized development advisory firm working with the city on the redevelopment project, will lead the evaluation process of the responses.
“This has to be the right mix of uses, with academic uses as a key driver, along with housing, business and technology, entertainment, and neighborhood servicing retail to create a vibrant mixed-use district where people can live, work, learn and play,” Hernandez said in a statement. “In addition, housing affordability for Santa Fe households and other community development objectives will inform much of the review and evaluation process.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.