Santa Fe is one of just eight communities in the country getting a grant that aims to boost immigrants’ participation in their local economies.

Santa Fe and Santa Clara County, Calif., were the only communities west of the Mississippi to receive the Gateways for Growth grant from the American Immigration Council and Welcoming America. The other awardees are Baltimore County, Md.; Brockton, Mass.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Pittsburgh, Penn.; Portland and Southern Region, Maine; and South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.

Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant-led nonprofit that promotes worker and racial justice, said the grant will be used to conduct research and find out what immigrants need to enter the workforce, start businesses and be a part of the local economy.

