The city of Santa Fe scored big in a statewide competition for a share of $150 million in pass-through funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The city, which competed against more than 80 other municipalities and counties in New Mexico, will receive $17.6 million, Finance Director Mary McCoy told members of the Finance Committee late Monday night.
"I just really want to congratulate all of the staff that put in the time and the effort to submit the application — pretty quick turnaround — but these dollars are very much needed in our community," she said.
The city had requested $25.1 million in coronavirus relief funding from the state.
"We had the third-highest score of all of the municipal and all the local governments," McCoy said. "We are very appreciative to the state, to the governor, for allocating and making these funds available at such a critical time."
A proposal on how the funds will be spent is forthcoming. McCoy said the money will generally be used to "directly support our community over the next few months."
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez and others said they appreciated the Finance Department's work to secure what they described as much-needed funding for a city government that slashed spending and implemented other cost-cutting measures to close what ended up being a nearly $83 million budget deficit in the current fiscal year.
"I know it was a lot [of work], and you had tempered by expectations to say like, 'Maybe $10 million,'" Cassutt-Sanchez said. "The [$17.6 million] is really exciting."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Did I read this story right? Santa Fe received $17.6 million in federal taxpayer funds (borrowed against our future, by the way) without a proposal on how the funds will be spent? Nothing to look at here.
I wonder what "directly support our community over the next few months." really means. The last time we heard that the bulk of money was given to a homeless shelter at midtown...I am sure if the application was so great, that Ms McCoy could tell us what those funds will be used for specifically....No more glib generalities--is it going for the reorg and the higher salaries for a few new lucky management types? I would like to know and I am sure there are many others who would too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.