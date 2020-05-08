A Santa Fe real estate agent who has faced a series of domestic violence allegations is now accused of raping a woman at his home earlier this week.
Shawn McCourt, 52, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Tuesday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration; one count of first-degree kidnapping; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery, both third-degree felonies, according to court and jail records.
Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline James filed a motion Wednesday asking a judge to order McCourt held without bond until his trial.
A hearing on the request is scheduled Wednesday before state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.
The only publicly available details of the rape allegations against McCourt are those outlined in James’ motion. Other court documents have been sealed by Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura following a request by prosecutors.
“Sealing is necessary because the warrants contain information about the investigation that investigators can use to test the knowledge of persons including potential suspects whom they interview,” Assistant District Attorney Richard Wilson wrote in his motion asking the judge to seal McCourt’s arrest warrant affidavit.
According to James’ motion, the case stems from an incident Sunday at his home. McCourt and the accuser had a disagreement and she left, the motion says, but then she realized she had left her glasses behind. The woman texted McCourt, asking him to bring the glasses out to her car, the motion says, but he told her to come inside and get them.
While the woman was looking for her glasses, the motion says, she was hit on the back of the head and lost consciousness. When she woke up, the document alleges, McCourt began to hit her in the ribs and other parts of her body.
The motion alleges McCourt then removed the woman’s pants and raped her.
A New Mexico State Police agent noted contusions on the woman’s rib cage area and bruises on her face, chest, abdomen and pelvis, the motion says, adding the woman underwent a sexual assault examination at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
McCourt’s court-appointed public defender, Kelly Golightley, said Friday she had just been assigned to the case and had not had a chance to research the charges. Golightley said McCourt’s case file seemed to indicate some of the previous charges against him had come about after a former girlfriend spoke to a new girlfriend.
“While there are [previous] allegations against him, a number of those charges have been dropped,” she said. “There may be more to this story than meets the eye.”
The District Attorney’s Office cites McCourt’s past assault charges and convictions as the reasons for detaining him until his trial. Most recently, McCourt was charged in December 2018 with aggravated battery, battery on a household member and false imprisonment in an incident at a Santa Fe hotel. The woman who accused him of the crimes alleged he had become angry and then punched and choked her.
The case was dismissed from Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in February 2019 after the District Attorney’s Office failed to prosecute it on time, according to court documents.
Henry Varela, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, said in an email that while the domestic violence case was dismissed from the lower court, it is still pending and could be refiled in state District Court.
James’ motion cites McCourt’s March 2019 conviction in La Plata County, Colo., on charges of recklessly eluding a police officer and false imprisonment of a woman stemming from an October 2017 incident.
As part of a plea agreement, court records show, several charges against McCourt were dismissed and he was sentenced to probation.
He had been accused of trying to strangle the same woman in September 2017 in Florida, the motion says. The results of that case are unclear.
In November 2017, McCourt was charged in Santa Fe with kidnapping and beating the woman.
She had arrived on foot at the Geronimo restaurant on Canyon Road after 2 a.m., according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She was nearly naked, with “visible cuts on her feet, hands, and on her right arm,” the affidavit said, and told police she had escaped her boyfriend’s violent attack.
The woman later recanted her story. In an interview with The New Mexican, she said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder because of a past rape, a condition that had been triggered that night by excessive drinking and prescription medications.
She was having a panic attack when she accused McCourt of violence, she said. Instead, she added, he was trying to help her.
In February 2018, another woman accused McCourt of domestic violence. The case was dismissed in October because a key witness would not testify at his trial, court documents show.
After he was accused of attacking the third woman later in 2018 in a Santa Fe hotel, McCourt told police the woman had attacked him.
He repeated that claim in an interview with The New Mexican. McCourt said the 2017 incidents had made him a victim of false allegations and stalkers.
“You put a false allegation out there and you make me a target,” he said.
