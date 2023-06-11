The construction of apartment projects that qualify as affordable housing options almost always rely on a funding mechanism known as federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
And yet, in a city where affordable housing is at a premium when it exists at all, rarely do local apartment projects apply for these tax credits.
Though other New Mexico cities take advantage of the opportunity, Santa Fe lags behind — in part due to land costs and zoning considerations, but also because it uses money from its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to provide financial support for renters and homeowner down payment assistance.
It’s a decision questioned by some affordable housing proponents, who say more needs to be done to obtain the 9% and 4% tax credits, which help build complexes in which nearly all units meet federal standards for low-income rental rates.
“The city needs to try to do one or two Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects every year,” said Ed Romero, executive director of the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, the local agency that builds and manages low-income housing and has received six 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit awards in 15 years — more than any other Santa Fe entity.
“The city needs to pump $3 million a year into the 4% LIHTC and $1.5 million into the 9% LIHTC,” Romero added. “I think the city needs to get more creative in how they push the cash out. To be successfully moving forward [with affordable housing], we need to be getting more help than we have gotten before.”
Only four of 35 apartment developments built or planned in the last five years meet the affordable housing designation: Siler Yard, Soleras Station, La Resolana and Villa Consuelo. Nearly all the affordable housing projects in Santa Fe in the past 10 years were developed by the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority and Santa Fe Community Housing Trust.
Private developers have shied away from Low-Income Housing Tax Credits — until recent months.
Santa Monica, Calif.-based affordable housing developer and owner Lincoln Avenue Capital recently was awarded a less lucrative 4% low-income housing tax credit to build the 240-unit Cresta Ridge on N.M. 14 at Rancho Viejo Boulevard. On a neighboring property, Minneapolis affordable housing builder and owner Dominium also plans to tap Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for its proposed 312-unit Turquoise Trail apartments.
But those two affordable housing projects are just south of the city limits and in Santa Fe County, farther away from commercial and civic services and within an area the county is aggressively developing.
No Santa Fe project has received the coveted 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority since the 2019 awards to New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing for the 65-unit Siler Yard and the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority for the 45-unit La Resolana.
The finance authority last month announced five new 9% credits, awarded to projects in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Anthony. None were in Santa Fe.
“No projects in the round this year mean no new units through 2026,” said Daniel Werwath, chief operating officer at affordable housing developer New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing.
Over the years, affordable housing projects in Hobbs, Las Cruces and Carlsbad also have been frequent recipients of the tax credits. Those cities devote much larger sums of cash than Santa Fe to help fill the funding gap between what the tax credit provide and the total cost, Romero said.
“Those cities support affordable housing better than Santa Fe,” Romero said. “Hobbs and Carlsbad are very aggressive with affordable housing. Albuquerque is a huge supporter. Santa Fe gave us $200,000 [for La Resolana]. Albuquerque, I would guess, they would give us $1 million or $1.5 million.”
The city of Santa Fe does have money to allocate: a $3 million Affordable Housing Trust Fund, largely built from developers paying fees instead of meeting the city’s desire to include 15% affordable housing in new developments. A top city official defends the current strategy of pushing available money to renters and would-be homebuyers, noting its tangible effects.
“We try to do everything for everybody all the time,” said Alexandra Ladd, the city’s affordable housing director. “There is a lot of competition for funding.”
Over the last three years, the city Office of Affordable Housing has allocated 28% of the trust fund to homeowner support, such as down payment assistance and home rehabilitation projects. Another 27% went to financial assistance to renters, with 22% dedicated to shelters and transitional centers and 13% to rental rehabilitation work, according to city data.
The office offered 9% of the trust fund to new construction and development.
“Rental assistance makes instant affordable rent,” Ladd said. “As great as tax credits are, it’s several years until you have a unit.”
She said the city shies away from Low-Income Housing Tax Credits because of frequent changes in how the Mortgage Finance Authority scores applicants for the competitive 9% credit. Sometimes, Ladd added, the criteria is not favorable to Santa Fe.
“There are a lot of factors we don’t have any control over,” Ladd said. “We would liked to make more land resources available for [affordable housing] projects. That is a very easy way to support these projects.”
Siler Yard received free land from the city of Santa Fe and Soleras Station was built on land donated to the city by Pulte Homes and then donated to the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust, Werwath said.
“There is hardly any land zoned for affordable projects in Santa Fe,” Werwath said. “The city government may or may not give you a zoning change. The city used to recruit developers for 9% tax credits [in the 2008-11 time frame]. That has fallen off. They are not guiding it or promoting [Low-Income Housing Tax Credits].”
The credits are critical to construction: The 9% low-income tax credit can cover as much as 70% of the overall cost of an affordable housing project, while the 4% credit can cover 30%.
Romero received a $6.9 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit for the $12.2 million La Resolana project. Siler Yard received a $10.4 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit for the $18.77 million affordable housing project primarily for artists, but it still took seven years to raise all the funding, Werwath said.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development website calls the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program “the most important resource for creating affordable housing in the United States today.” It helps developers bridge the gap between expensive construction costs and charging, for example, a $1,200 monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment instead of a market rate of $2,000 for the same unit, Romero said.
Only five affordable housing projects in Santa Fe have received the 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to produce 413 units in the last 10 years, according to statistics provided by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, charged with awarding the tax credits in New Mexico.
The 9% credit is a 1986 federal Tax Reform Act product that creates tax reductions for private-sector investors to pump funding into affordable housing projects and investors receive a tax credit for 10 years.
The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority has awarded more than $150 million of these tax credits since 1999 to create 19,559 affordable housing units in New Mexico. Only about 800 units have been in Santa Fe.
Land costs are a big reason for Santa Fe’s thin presence in the competition for 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, which are based on projects scoring the most points covering a variety of factors, include locating in low-income qualified census tracts.
“Land costs are rising a lot [in Santa Fe],” said Kathryn Turner, assistant director of housing development at the finance authority. “It’s hard to find a plot of land to use for this type of project unless land is donated or at a highly reduced cost. It takes an extra subsidy or land donation to make a lot of these projects work.”
At the same time, renters are often trapped because the cost of buying a home has soared in recent years.
Point2Homes, an international real estate search portal, recently determined renters in secondary cities across the country fall far short of the necessary income to buy a starter home.
The report did not include Santa Fe, but Point2 researched data for The New Mexican.
The company found the median starter home in Santa Fe costs $374,000, which requires a minimum income of $87,899. But the median renter household income in Santa Fe is only $48,276.
“In other words, would-be homebuyers in Santa Fe earn 45% less than the income needed to comfortably comer a monthly mortgage for an entry-level home,” Point2 communications strategist Carmen Rogobete wrote in an email.