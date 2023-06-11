012720AffordableHousing_28.JPG (copy)

The Soleras Station apartment complex off Beckner Road is seen in 2020. The apartment complex is one of just five developments in Santa Fe that qualified for a 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The construction of apartment projects that qualify as affordable housing options almost always rely on a funding mechanism known as federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

And yet, in a city where affordable housing is at a premium when it exists at all, rarely do local apartment projects apply for these tax credits.

Though other New Mexico cities take advantage of the opportunity, Santa Fe lags behind — in part due to land costs and zoning considerations, but also because it uses money from its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to provide financial support for renters and homeowner down payment assistance.

