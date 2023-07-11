060321 jw building height 1.jpg (copy)

Ruby Acharya, left, gets some direction from her parents, Samala and Ganga Acharya, while getting her picture taken near the Cross of the Martyrs overlooking downtown Santa Fe in 2021. Santa Fe ranked No. 2 on the Travel + Leisure list of "15 Favorite Cities in the United States" in 2023, as voted on by the magazine's readers. 

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican file photo

Tourists remain smitten with Santa Fe’s Southwest charm as the city once again found a foothold near the top of Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual World’s Best Awards, which were released Tuesday.

Typically ranking in the top five in the category each year, Santa Fe came in at No. 2 in the magazine’s “15 Favorite Cities in the United States” for 2023.

Charleston, S.C., maintained its reign atop the list for the 11th consecutive year. New Orleans; Savannah, Ga.; and Chicago rounded out the top five U.S. cities.

