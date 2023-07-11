Ruby Acharya, left, gets some direction from her parents, Samala and Ganga Acharya, while getting her picture taken near the Cross of the Martyrs overlooking downtown Santa Fe in 2021. Santa Fe ranked No. 2 on the Travel + Leisure list of "15 Favorite Cities in the United States" in 2023, as voted on by the magazine's readers.
Charleston, S.C., maintained its reign atop the list for the 11th consecutive year. New Orleans; Savannah, Ga.; and Chicago rounded out the top five U.S. cities.
Nearly 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers took part in the 2023 survey. Cities were rated on criteria including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.
“Santa Fe has something to offer for everyone, great food, culture, outdoor activities including skiing and world class hiking … architecture is wonderful,” one Travel + Leisure reader wrote.
Santa Fe also made the magazine’s list of “25 Favorite Cities in the World” for the first time since 2019, checking in at No. 21. Two spots above was Charleston, S.C., the only other U.S. city to make the list.
The top five cities were Oaxaca, Mexico; Udaipur, India; Kyoto, Japan; Ubud, Indonesia; and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Santa Fe was one of 19 cities in the U.S. to receive its own list of top hotels. The “Five Favorite Hotels in Santa Fe,” in descending order, were The Inn of Five Graces, La Fonda on the Plaza, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi and Inn on the Alameda.
A New Mexico resort finished in first place for the second straight year in the Travel + Leisure list of “15 Favorite Resorts in the West.” Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, impressed the magazine’s readers with its beautiful scenery and plentiful wildlife held within the massive 550,000-acre property not far from the Colorado border.
Bishop’s Lodge (Auberge Resorts Collection), which finished in the top spot last year in its first year of operation, came in eighth for 2023.